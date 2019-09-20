Flushing Town Hall To Present Taiwan Campus Folk Songs On September 29

Hailed as a pioneer of the 1970s Taiwan Campus Folk song movement, Dr. Hsing-Lih Chou will perform these iconic songs in a one-of-a-kind benefit concert for Flushing Town Hall on Sunday, September 29 at 2 PM.

Taiwanese Campus Folk music combines both Chinese and Western folk melodies. The style has been part of the fabric of the young Taiwanese student society for the past three decades and is considered to be a societal reaction towards Taiwan's expulsion from the United Nations in 1971. Songs from the genre are characterized as having a forward-looking, optimistic, and simple feel, and they are commonly performed with guitar and piano.

Presented in partnership with the New York Institute of the Arts and joined on stage by TWNY Music Guild and the Hai-Tien Chorus conducted by Ms. Pi-Chu Hsiao, Dr. Chou will share the musical tradition born on Taiwanese university campuses, inspired by American and Chinese folk influences.

"The Taiwan Campus Folk Song movement is a groundbreaking achievement of contemporary Chinese music in Taiwan following WWII," notes Dr. Chou. "The glory of the movement lasted from the 1970s to 1990s, but its legacy should be remembered and preserved forever."

Dr. Chou is recognized as a leading Taiwanese dialect and Chinese folk singer and has performed at New York City's most prestigious venues and festivals, including Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, and Flushing Town Hall, where he is a frequent lecturer. His annual benefit concert of Taiwanese Songs has become the most popular event in New York for Chinese senior citizens.

Tickets to the concert are now on sale for $10 (balcony), $30 (orchestra), and $100 (VIP), with all proceeds supporting Flushing Town Hall. Tickets can be purchased at: www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling: (718) 463-7700 x222

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.





