Flushing Town Hall Presents 'Songbirds' Tribute

This March, Flushing Town Hall raises the virtual curtain on a series of amazing jazz performances in celebration of Women's History Month from its own stage and with co-presented programs from Baltimore and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Flushing Town Hall has a long history of presenting strong jazz programming and has expanded its audience across the globe through virtual programming since the pandemic closed its doors one year ago. Although audiences are still not permitted into the beautiful theatre local performers are now slowly returning back on stage for live-streamed performances. The cultural nonprofit also has increased its collaboration with other performance venues to bring additional programming to its fans.

To conclude Women's History Month, Flushing Town Hall is presenting "Songbirds"-A Virtual Tribute to Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn, and Joni Mitchell by the Mala Waldron Quartet on March 26 at 7:00 PM (ET).

The Mala Waldron Quartet, featuring Mala Waldron-a pianist and vocalist with amazing technical alacrity and sensitivity, and daughter of Jazz Icon Mal Waldron-with Steve Salerno (guitar), Michael T.A. Thompson (drums) and Gene Torres (bass), will perform "Songbirds"-a beautiful journey into a not-so-distant past made popular by Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn and Joni Mitchell, filled with memorable music and song. Mala has performed all over the world at prestigious music festivals including in Belgium, Russia, Belarus & China, Taiwan and Malaysia. She has performed on some of NYC's most prestigious stages, including the Iridium Jazz Club, the Blue Note, and the Jazz Standard, and at the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage.

The concert will be performed and streamed live from Flushing Town Hall's theatre and can be viewed on Flushing Town Hall's YouTube channel. Audience members can submit questions at any time during the performance for a live Q&A which will be moderated by Flushing Town Hall's Jazz Producer Clyde Bullard after the show. This performance is ticketed and prior purchase ($5.00, plus a $1.00 convenience fee) is required to view the performance online.

Co-Presenting events from USVI and Baltimore

Flushing Town Hall will co-present two outstanding jazz events in March:

On Friday, March 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM (ET) Flushing Town Hall will be co-streaming the performance of Victor Provost and Alex Brown Quartet live from the St. John School for the Arts in the US Virgin Islands. Victor Provost, one of the world's leading voices on the unique, and often misunderstood, steelpan, and Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Alex Brown, who is quickly emerging at the forefront of a new generation of artists, co-lead a quartet that marries Jazz sensibilities with Caribbean swagger. Roots rhythms, swing, and soaring improvisations abound and the Trinidadian steelpan takes center stage as the quartet features original compositions alongside the beloved music of Chick Correa, Bob Marley, Vince Mendoza, and more. Audiences can RSVP for free to enjoy this performance on YouTube. Prior to the performance is a Zoom talk with the musicians which requires registration. Both Flushing Town Hall and St. John School for the Arts are selected presenting members of Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation Jazz Touring Network.

On March 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET), the cultural nonprofit celebrates Women's History Month with Songs of Freedom, love and inspiration of the genius women who have shaped music-including Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Roberta Flack, Abbey Lincoln, Alice Coltrane and more-performed by jazz vocalist Akua Allrich & The Tribe. Flushing Town Hall is a Presenting Partner for this outstanding performance, which will be live-streamed from the Creative Alliance Theater in Baltimore, Maryland. Both Flushing Town Hall and Creative Alliance are selected presenting members of Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation Jazz Touring Network. Akua Allrich is a vocalist beyond measure. A musical treasure with a massive stage personality and vocal style that is fluid and ever-evolving, her musical roots run deep into soul, and rhythm and blues, with a clear grounding in jazz and pan-African music. Along with her ensemble, The Tribe, she has received accolades for her annual events honoring the defining female voices of Black music. This performance is ticketed and prior purchase is required to view the performance online.

Monthly Virtual Jazz Jam

Flushing Town Hall's popular monthly Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong is supported by the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation and has been led by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter. House band members include illustrious musicians such as Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and Eric Lemon, who pay tribute to the great Louis Armstrong, performing songs associated with the legendary trumpeter/vocalist every month.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET), in honor of Women's History Month and Irish-American Heritage Month, the monthly Jazz Jam will embrace the theme, "Luck be a Lady or Irish!" where participants will perform tunes about luck or by Irish composers.

Musicians interested in participating should email education@flushingtownhall.org with the suggested three- to four-minute tune they intend to play. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or YouTube video). Musicians who previously performed are now welcome to return. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone is invited to listen and can simply tune in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, March 10 at 7:00 PM (ET) to join the live event for free, without registration.

Friday, March 5, 6:00 PM (ET)

Victor Provost and Alex Brown Quartet



Steelpanist Victor Provost and pianist Alex Brown co-lead a quartet that marries Jazz sensibilities with Caribbean swagger.



Wednesday, March 10, 7:00 PM (ET)

Virtual Jazz Jam "Luck be a Lady or Irish! Tunes in celebration of Women's History Month, tunes about luck, or by Irish composers."









Saturday, March 20, 8:00 PM (ET)

Akua Allrich & The Tribe: A Beautiful Disruption - The Genius of Black Women in Music







Friday, March 26, 7:00 PM (ET)

Songbirds with Mala Waldron - A Tribute to Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn, Joni Mitchell





Flushing Town Hall is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/. The new website improves access to online events, educational programming, artist services, and rental availabilities. It also features a brand new PRESS ROOM with the latest press releases and news coverage.

Flushing Town Hall's FTH At Home! virtual programming is presented for free to the general public but donations in any amount are appreciated to support the artists and the nonprofit cultural organization as they continue to provide programming and entertainment across New York and the world.

Flushing Town Hall's facilities are temporarily closed to the public in accordance with COVID-19 safety regulations. Current programs are being presented virtually.