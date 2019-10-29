Candido Camero. Paquito D'Rivera. Barry Harris. Jimmy Owens. Jimmy Cobb. Reggie Workman. Six NEA Jazz Masters, the nation's highest honor for living jazz musicians, who will perform together when Flushing Town Hall presents "A Gathering of the Masters" on Friday, November 8.

"We are excited that this fall we continue our tradition of bringing the finest of jazz to our stage, and while we always are overjoyed when NEA Jazz Masters present with us, this November's event will surely be one of the grandest, the first time that Flushing Town Hall has ever presented six Masters together," said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director at Flushing Town Hall.

With Candido Camero (2008 NEA Jazz Master) on congas, Paquito D'Rivera (2005 NEA Jazz Master) on saxophone, Barry Harris (1989 NEA Jazz Master ) on piano, Jimmy Owens (2012 NEA Jazz Master) on trumpet, Jimmy Cobb (2009 NEA Jazz Master ) on drums, and Reggie Workman (2020 NEA Jazz Master) on bass, this concert will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, showcasing the love and friendship among artists who have devoted all of their lives to performing and teaching jazz.

Tickets are $45/$35 Members/$20 Students, and free for teens, and table packages are $140/$115 Members (Reserved Table for 2, Wine & Snacks). For tickets and more information, visit www.FlushingTownHall.org or call (718) 463-7700 x222.

"I am Honored to be invited to share the stage with all of the other Great NEA Jazz Masters to create some unforgettable musical moments in a classic once in a lifetime concert at Flushing Town Hall," said Reggie Workman.

For full bios of all performers, visit https://www.arts.gov/honors/jazz.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.

Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers-for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You