First Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Next Week

The first of three singles will be released on February 12, 2024 on Spotify and Apple Music.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

The musical Distant Thunder, written by Lynne Taylor-Corbett & Shaun Taylor-Corbett, with music and lyrics by Chris Wiseman, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, has announced that it will release its first of three singles on February 12, 2024. The single "Strong Enough" will be released on Spotify and Apple Music

In the first song, "Strong Enough", three kids are running away from the Blackfeet reservation—thinking they can find a better life, only to realize later on that the source of their strength and identity lie within their community and close to their language. Listen to their story and look for the next release within weeks, more info on www.DistantThunderTheMusical.com.  

“While preparing to release the first single, "Strong Enough," from our musical, Distant Thunder, I can't help but feel an electrifying mix of excitement and anticipation sharing our music. This song embodies the spirit of so many young people trying to find themselves and chasing dreams of a brighter future. Stay tuned for more big news and the subsequent releases in the coming weeks. Let the power of music and storytelling resonate as we share the profound narrative of Distant Thunder with the world.”  - Shaun Taylor-Corbett

"Strong Enough" features Spencer Battiest (Native American Music Awards/MTV and VMA Awards winner), Shayna Jackson (Shane at Guthrie Theatre), Chelsea Zeno (In the Heights), Román Zaragoza (“Ghosts”), and Shaun Taylor-Corbett (Currently: Between Two Knees; Jersey Boys, In the Heights).  Musicians featured on the track include Matt Beck, Doug Henrichs, Richard Hammond, Rich Mercurio, Michael Moricz, and Michael Morris. The production team includes M.P. Kuo (engineer), Micheal Morris (track producer), John Kilgore (track engineer) with arrangements by Michael Moricz. 

Set on the Blackfeet Reservation, Distant Thunder tells the present-day story of attorney Darrell Walters, a young half-Blackfeet-half-white outsider raised in Chicago, who unwittingly sets off a firestorm of crisis as he returns to his tribe seeking reconciliation with his father. Through a deepening connection to his community, he embraces the true value of fighting to keep the tribe's language alive. 

Distant Thunder was developed by Native Voices at the Autry, The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Amas Musical Theatre.  The show is supported by the Association on American Indian Affairs and the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma, the end of the Trail of Tears, where it received its first production. During its recent run at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Distant Thunder was awarded the Broadway World Award for Best Musical, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Supporting Performer in a Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and Best Costume Design. 

For more information about the upcoming singles and the latest information about Distant Thunder, please visit www.DistantThunderTheMusical.com  and follow the shows progress on Instagram: @distantthunderthemusical and Tiktok: @shauntaylorcorbett. #InvisibleNoMore



