First Ever Online Theater Company Announces Star-Studded Play Festival Fundraiser

Playdate, is an online theatre company exploring the space between theatre and film, that was founded by Talia Light Rake.

Playdate was founded as a new play development conference by Talia Light Rake as a response to her Senior Drama Thesis being canceled due to COVID-19. She partnered with Mark Feuerstein, and Playdate's first virtual play festival and fundraiser Find A Way Or Make One was created.

Find A Way Or Make One will feature all original plays by emerging playwrights written to be performed through a computer, a direct reaction to the current times in which we are all living. There will be a total of six plays.

The first two will LIVE stream on July 26th at 5pm PT/8pm ET

YOU AND ME AND THE SPACE BETWEEN is written by Jack Spagnola and directed by Ryan Dobrin. Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains, The West Wing) and Michaela Watkins (Big Mouth, SNL) will take the screen as a couple meeting on a blind date.

ARE YOU STILL? written by Lauren D'Errico directed by Britt Berke and Miles Shebar. Where Liza Lapira (Unbelievable), Parveen Kaur (NBC's Manifest), Melinda Page Hamilton (Mad Men, How To Get Away With Murder), SHANE JOHNSON (Power), Lily Du (College Humor), and Luca Bella Facinelli (Your Family or Your Life) bring web pages to life in a wild take on quarantine fatigue.

The second two will LIVE stream on August 2nd at 5pm PT/8pm ET

TODAY I SAW A BIRD AND WATCHED YOU FLY AWAY WITH IT is written by Ben Kaye and directed by Jenna Rossman. Owen Thiele (86'ed) and Wonza Johnson (HAMILTON national tour) explore the trials and tribulations of a relationship sentenced to work from home.

WAZE is written by Lizz Bogaard and directed by Coleman Ray Clark. Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) plays Jay Jay Warren's (The Shed) grandmother who causes a ruckus as he is trying to interview for a job with Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project).

The final two plays will LIVE stream on August 9th at 5pm PT/8pm ET

HANGUPS is written by Sarah Groustra and directed by Mark Feuerstein. Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) and Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) have to figure out what their undefined relationship means now that they are apart.

AUT VIAM INVENIAM AUT FACIAM is written by Roseanna Zerambo and directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer. Meg DeLacy (The Fosters, Stargirl) plays Rebecca Creskoff's (Claws) student who is struggling to balance schoolwork and finances in quarantine.

All events will be streamed live, one time only on their premiere date. The festival proceeds will be benefiting Color of Change and LA YWCA's COVID-19 Relief Fund. Tickets can be purchased for as low as a $5 donation.

More information can be found at PlaydateTheatre.com.

