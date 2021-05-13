Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fiasco Theater Presents Live Event as Part of NYC Open Culture Program

This event is free to attend and open to all; no prior experience necessary. All ages are welcome!

May. 13, 2021  

Fiasco Theater Presents Live Event as Part of NYC Open Culture Program

As a part of the NYC Open Culture program, Fiasco Theater will be taking over an entire block in Brooklyn for an outdoor, socially distanced group warm up on Saturday, 5/22. Join Fiasco artists, teachers, students and fans for an hour of dance, vocal work, and theater games as we all prepare our bodies, voices, and spirits for the return of live theater.

This event is free to attend and open to all; no prior experience necessary. All ages are welcome!

Wear your mask, and come in clothing that is comfortable for you to move in. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and all attendees will be required to complete a short COVID-19 screening upon check-in.

Date: Saturday, May 22 (Rain Date: Sunday, May 23)
Where: Ashland Place between Fulton & Lafayette (Enter at Ashland & Fulton)

Event registration HERE.


