Face To Face Presents DOUBT As Part Of Fundraising Efforts

Face to Face Films continues its play/film reading series with John Patrick Shanley's "Doubt" on June 27 @ 2 PM via Zoom. Tickets are free but donations are accepted. All donations for this event will be sent to the Loveland Foundation. Established in 2018 by Rachel Cargle, the foundation enables Black Women and Girls, nationally, to receive therapy support. Through fellowships, residency programs, listening tours, and more, Loveland hopes to contribute to both the empowerment and the liberation of the communities they serve.

"Doubt: A Parable" is set in the Bronx, 1964, in a Roman Catholic elementary school led by the pious Sister Aloysius (Vivien Cardone). Naïve Sister James (Rheanna Salazar) tells Aloysius that Father Flynn (Alex Commito) asked Donald Muller, a young boy and the school's only African-American student, to come down to the rectory.

Suspicions then arise when the boy returns to class with wine on his breath.

Aloysius takes up a crusade, insisting that Father Flynn engaged in a sexual relationship with Donald. Matters become more complicated when Aloysius confronts Mrs. Muller (Isha Sumner).

The event is produced by partners Casey Hartnett and Anthony Laura, with Mr. Laura directing.

This event also inaugurates the company's own charity - the Julia Initiative - in honor of philanthropist, Julia Patanella, who passed away in 2004. The Initiative creates a "safe space" within Face to Face for cast, crew, and audience, who find themselves in situations of mental or physical harm. A member of Face to Face is available to help find resources to assist individuals in solving or at least alleviating the situation.

The Initiative is the first program created by the new team of Anthony Laura and Casey Hartnett, who assumes the position of co-producer of the organization.

Contact facetofacereadings@gmail.com for the link to the presentation and to learn more about the charities they support.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You