FRIGID New York Presents FRIGID FRIDAYS

A weekly variety series hosted LIVE from the Kraine Theater. Streaming every Friday on Facebook and YouTube Live.

A showcase of FRIGID's socially-distant. FRIGID Fridays may include music, storytelling, sketch, clowning, cooking, and more. The lineup changes every show, so tune in - you may just find your new favorite performer.

Upcoming Performers:

Lucie Pohl

Host

Live

As our resident host, Lucie was the first performer back onstage post-lockdown. She hosts FRIGID Fridays from the Kraine Theater, standing a good 20 feet from our in-house technician. Lucie is also producing multiple weekly shows including Immigrant Jam on Instagram, which ran at Edinburgh Fringe and QED before landing at FRIGID and inspiring the FunnYmmigrants Comedy Festival.

LEIMAY

Dance

Live

Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya are a Colombian and Japanese multidisciplinary artist duo. Their upcoming segment is a preview of a new dance performance. Shige and Ximena are the co-founders and artistic directors of the arts organization LEIMAY and the performance group the LEIMAY Ensemble. The word LEIMAY is a Japanese term symbolizing the changing moment between darkness and the light of dawn, or the transition from one era to the other. Ximena and Shige work out of their home studio CAVE located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Adam Feldman

Karaoke

Live

Adam is the Theater and Dance Editor and chief theater critic at Time Out New York, where he has been a staff writer since 2003. He has written for Out, Time Out London, Broadway.com and Show Business Weekly, among other publications, and was the contributing Broadway editor for the Theatre World book series. He is an esteemed writer, but if you haven't heard him sing you are truly missing out. Join Adam this weekend as he debuts our new karaoke segment at FRIGID Fridays.

Justin Sight

Film

Recorded

Justin Sight is a legally blind magician residing in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career by performing in the subway stations of New York City and quickly grew his clientele and following. He has since worked with companies and organizations like Tumblr, ESPN, the UN, Microsoft, and the Blue School. He recently produced a feature film, the trailer for which will be featured on FRIGID Fridays.

Kevin R. Free

Last Week in Reparations

Recorded

Kevin is the mastermind behind The Reparations Show, our weekly variety program featuring (and paying) BIPOC artists. Each week, Kevin performs "This Week in Reparations", which examines institutions' ongoing commitments (or lack thereof) to racial equality. Each week, FRIGID Fridays runs that segment, featured as "Last Week in Reparations".

Something from Abroad

Play

Recorded

We are premiering a trailer for Something From Abroad's hit series Telenovela 101, returning this weekend with its final installment. This telenovela love letter/parody is performed on Zoom in Spanish with English subtitles, and chock full of campy fun. If you missed Parts I and II you can check them out at frigid.nyc!

Genny Yosco and Amanda Nicastro

Film Review

Live

Join Genny and Amanda for Going to the Movies at Home, a segment featuring great friends and great fun in focusing on a classic film. Thus far, they have covered Footloose, Booksmart, and Grease 2. Tune in this week to see what funky film they feature next!

Eve Blackwater

Music

Live

Eve blends blues, folk, and the avant-garde to produce a fantastic sound alongside a fantastic personality. Eve is a FRIGID favorite, frequenting the NYC underground music scene, and gracing us with her sonic presence.

Alex Payne

Comedy

Live

Alexander Payne writes and stars in the popular web-series "Uninspired". In the Real World, he hosts two underground comedy shows "Live At The Inn" and "Midnight Confessions" at The Music Inn in Greenwich Village, and bounces back and forth between LA and NYC - but for the time being he can join our show from anywhere. Alex Payne is a FRIGID Fridays regular, having featured recent recorded sketches as well as live stand up.

Michel Francoeur

Comedy

Live

Michel is FRIGID family, a regular at the Open Mic, and a volunteer at this year's FRIGID Festival. Currently, you can find Michel producing comedy sketches for online consumption (including the music video "Stimulus Check", which we have featured), and performing standup across the internet.

Carole Montgomery

Comedy

Recorded

Carole Montgomery's Funny Women of a Certain Age has been produced monthly at the Kraine Theater for years, and last year the show produced two Showtime specials. This year we are lucky enough to have them on our stages streaming weekly on Wednesdays. Our favorite jokes from their shows can be found just a few days later at FRIGID Fridays.

Ed Malin

Storytelling

Live

Ed's storytelling performance is a humorous literary parody in which "The Idiot" becomes "Der Schmuck" and "The Brothers Karamazov" becomes "The Three Putzes". Reading is the best way to spot fake news, take it from Fyodor.

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade is a theater development group with a focus on new work that produces a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater every season. FRIGID's Resident Artist Program offers a home to a select group of Independent theater artists, pooling together a great deal of talent and energy. FRIGID New York grew out of the annual FRIGID Festival, the first and only festival of its kind in New York City to offer artists 100% of their box office proceeds, and Horse Trade Theater Group, a self-sustaining theater development and management group. www.FRIGIDnewyork.info

