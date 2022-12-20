FRIGID New York to Present FUNNY IMMIGRANTS FESTIVAL Featuring Immigrant Comedians From All Over the World

FRIGID New York will present the Funny Immigrants Festival, a stand-up comedy festival that features immigrant comedians from all over the world, January 7-14 at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street New York, NY 10003) and UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Place New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

Lucie Pohl & Carol Zocoli

Lucie Pohl is a comedian, actress and writer who was born in Germany and grew up in NYC. Carol Zoccoli is a comedian and writer from Brazil who made her name in the Brazilian comedy scene and now is living and working in New York City. they will share an hour of stage time to bring us some new funny.

Saturday, January 7 & 14 at 7pm @ USM

Alien Comics

Alien Comics is a stand up showcase featuring a diverse mix of comics from different international and religious backgrounds. Every performer will bring a unique voice representing their origins, beliefs, and culture. This show will offer not only comedy, but a cultural experience to be shared with the audience.

Saturday, January 7 at 9pm @ USM

Free to Fail

Written & Performed by Daniel Simonson

A night of experimental stand-up comedy with Edinburgh Fringe Festival Best Newcomer Daniel Simonsen. Come watch the Norwegian build material as he works both scripted and completely unscripted. As seen on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tuesday, January 10 at 7pm @ The Kraine

Jess Salomon: Sad Witch

Written & Performed by Jess Solomon

Jess Salomon (Tonight Show, BBC, Just for Laughs) shares her new hour patched together over the last two (or maybe longer) years. Hard to keep track, when so much and yet so little has truly happened.

Wednesday, January 11 at 7pm & Saturday, January 14 at 9:30pm @ USM

BC:AD, Before Children, After Diapers

Presented by Avani Films

Before children, Anu was considered unique for being one of few women to race triathlons, after diapers she finds herself being the least common multiple. A mum. And that might be something to write home about. From the equatorial latitudes of Madras, India to the glacial confines of Munich, Germany, the throughline of BC:AD is anything but a line. It resembles a cooked thread of spaghetti. Or string cheese past its due date, with enough twists and turns to make the most ambitious wedgie jealous.

Thursday, January 12 at 7pm @ The Kraine

I'm Sorry What?

Written & Performed by Emani El Husseini

Eman's identity has perplexed many people she's come across, especially Uber drivers. From "I'm originally Palestinian" to "My wife and I..." the common reaction is "I'm sorry what?"

Friday, January 13 at 7pm @ The Kraine

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc