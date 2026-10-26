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FOOL FOR LOVE to Open at Studio 17 in Manhattan

The production features Tyler Clinton, Olivia Freer, Christopher Cortez Adams, and Carl Palmer in Shepard's examination of desire and inherited patterns.

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FOOL FOR LOVE to Open at Studio 17 in Manhattan

Shepherd Collective will present Sam Shepard's Fool for Love, November 5-15 at Studio 17, located at 13 West 17th Street, Third Floor, in Manhattan. Directed by Carmen Lamar Gonzalez, the production brings Shepard's uncompromising American drama to an intimate New York theater.

Set in a remote motel in the American West, Fool for Love follows May and Eddie, former lovers whose reunion unleashes a volatile history of passion, resentment, and family secrets. As the two struggle to determine whether they can escape their shared past, Shepard explores the destructive pull of desire and the difficulty of breaking inherited patterns. Raw, darkly comic, and emotionally charged, the play remains a striking examination of love when it becomes inseparable from conflict.

The production is directed by Carmen Lamar Gonzalez, whose screen credits include ( FBI, Daredevil )

The cast features Tyler Clinton, Olivia Freer, Christopher Cortez Adams, and Carl Palmer.

Presented by Shepherd Collective

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Production: Fool for Love by Sam Shepard
Presented by: Shepherd Collective
Director: Carmen Lamar Gonzalez
Cast: Tyler Clinton, Olivia Freer, Christopher Cortez Adams, Carl Palmer
Dates: November 5-8 and November 12-15, 2026
Venue: Studio 17, 13 West 17th Street, Third Floor, New York, NY
Tickets: http://luma.com/h8n6yacd

Click Here to Get Tickets
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