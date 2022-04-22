FIRE ISLAND THE MUSICAL Brings Grammy-Winner Emilio Solla To Createtheater's New Work Festival At Theatre Row

Grammy-award winner Emilio Solla (music) and award-winning NYC advertising lyricist Jarlath Barsanti Jacobs (book/lyrics) bring their original new work Fire Island The Musical to Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd St. Theater Four, for four performances: April 27 (8pm), April 30 (8pm), May 6 (8pm) and May 14 (3pm). It is part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival running until May 14.

In FIRE ISLAND THE MUSICAL, Gabe and Anne almost said "I do" one summer years ago. Now their gay housemates have invited them to a wedding/reunion on the historic day same sex marriage becomes legal - June 24, 2011. Amidst a celebration of triumph, can they get a second chance?

"FIRE ISLAND brings all the romance, summer love and beach fun to the stage that you would expect to see in a musical set here," says producer Cate Cammarata, who has been watching this show develop over the last several years. "The real Fire Island is such a special place for many people, both personally and historically. It played a real role in its crusade against the AIDS epidemic in the 80's, which many people don't know. I'm so happy that detail found it's way into the musical. And of course, the Horace Gifford architecture is extraordinary - which set designer Richard Ouellette captured so well. The July 4th Invasion scene that ends Act One is not to be missed!"

"More than ever, the world needs stories of beauty and laughter with songs that make the heart soar," added Jarlath Jacobs (Book/Lyrics). "Fire Island has been a summer escape for New Yorkers for decades. We're thrilled to bring that carefree, sand-on-your-toes sensation to the stage."

Romance abounds in this feel-good musical set against the backdrop of a legendary beach's booze and bikini lifestyle. Come celebrate love at FIRE ISLAND THE MUSICAL - and prepare for beach season without leaving NYC.

Jarlath Barsanti Jacobs began her career as an award-winning NYC advertising copywriter/jingle lyricist. Once the theater sirens called to her, she became a playwright, lyricist and librettist. She has written Fire Island The Musical, as well as Miracolo The Musical (TRU New Musicals 2018 winner) and Lunch At Audrey's, a play about Audrey Hepburn, which was developed with Gulfshore Playhouse in Florida and selected for production by regional theaters around the country.

A 2020 Latin Grammy award winner for his album "PUERTOS: Music from International Waters," earning Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album, Emilio Solla is originally from Barcelona and Buenos Aires with a background in jazz tango. Emilio plays with his orchestra, the Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra, around the US and Europe and brings inventive rhythms and lush melodies to his scores. He also wrote (with Jarlath) the beautiful music to Miracolo The Musical, set in Italy.

Fred Mann III (Director and Choreography) has been at the helm of theatrical productions throughout Europe, across the US and in the Far East and has extensive experience in every area of the performing arts. He began at the Joffrey Ballet and moved on to jazz and theater, becoming Bob Fosse's lead dancer, then directing and choreographing many theatrical productions in Europe, the US and Far East. He is also a dramaturg and educator teaching theater and dance at Alvin Ailey and other prestigious institutions around the country.

The cast includes Janelle Sando* (Anne), Josh Curran (Gabe), Damien DeShaun Smith* (Clark/Clarisse), Kevin Luís (Ronaldo), Ellen Orchid* (Mitzi), Tamra Paselk* (Mercedes), Jordan Cyphert* (Slow), Erin Burniston* (Courtney), Kevin Trinio Perdido* (Buddy) and an ensemble of drag queens, wedding guests, police officers and more made up of Kendall Morgan, Bryan Douglas, Ben Marshall, Alexis Loiselle, Olivia Gjurich and Daniel Lynn Evans*, who also serves as the Assistant Choreographer.

FIRE ISLAND THE MUSICAL runs for approximately 1 hour 35 minutes with no intermission. Show dates are 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27; Saturday, April 30; Friday, May 6; and Saturday, May 14. Learn more at https://newworksfest.org.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Theatre Row website (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/) or (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/new-works-festival-presented-by-createtheater/ ) or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Tickets also are available at the Theatre Row box office, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC.