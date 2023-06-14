F*CK, MARRY, KILL Premieres At NY Theater Festival This Month

F*CK, MARRY, KILL is a highly anticipated play written by Michael Susko.
F*CK, MARRY, KILL is a highly anticipated play written by Michael Susko.
You've heard of the game "F*ck, Marry, Kill"? What if the players are forced to play the game out for real? Three successful executives with intertwined relationships are pit against each other for a single promotion. One will win, the others must lose.
Sex, race and class are used as weapons in the cutthroat world of New York advertising. The play features Tara Haight, Jeff Prewitt, and Andy Young and is directed by Michael Susko. Produced by MJS Productions and Emilie Byron.
TEATRO LATEA
107 SUFFOLK ST.
NEW YORK, NY 10002
Tickets $25-$45
June 20th - 6:15
June 23rd - 4:00
June 24h - 9:00
AEA approved Showcase.
Tickets: Click Here
Website: https://www.fckmarrykillplay.com
