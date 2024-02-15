FAIR WINDS AND THE WINDS OF WAR to be Presented at Theater for the New City in March

Fair Winds and Winds of War will be presented March 7-24, 2024 at Theater for the New City.

Fair Winds and Winds of War is framed by the February 2nd pro-Nazi rally in Madison Square Garden and the optimism of the April 20th opening of the New York World's Fair. An American woman believes she has lost her 'favorite daughter' position to her cousin, a refugee from newly-German-occupied Gdansk in Poland. Their personal conflict reflects the larger conflict in the U.S. between Americans and the Europeans looking for a safe haven. An African-American singer, facing the racism that forced her from her Southern hometown and from the segregated Harlem venues, finds acceptance in 1930's Greenwich Village and friendship with the Polish refugees. Two women meet again in New York and rekindle the love they discovered as teenagers in Poland. As Europe rushes to war, America anticipates the excitement of the NY World's Fair.

A new play written and directed by Barbara Kahn; co-director Christopher Bello. Set design by Mark Marcante; Lighting Design by Alexander Bartenieff; Sound design by Joy Linscheid, assisted by Alison Nolan; Costumes by Billy Little. Featuring Jamie Coffey, Danny Epstein, Stalina Huberchenko, Jenna Levere, Robert Maisonett and Rebekah D. Wilson, with recordings by Chris Lowe, Kristian Nekrasov, Sarah Teed and Samuel Williams. Theater For the New City. 155 First Avenue (9th & 10th Sts.). Thursday to Saturday @ 8pm, Sunday @3pm. General admission: $15. Group rates available. Seniors/students $12. TDF accepted. Reservations: 212-254-1109.

BARBARA KAHN is celebrating her 30th annual production at Theater for the New City, with other productions in the U.S., France and Germany. She has directed in New York, Paris, and at The National Theatre in London. Among many awards: the Torch of Hope for achievement in theatre, following past recipients Terrence McNally, August Wilson, A.R. Gurney and others; an Acker Award for her work in downtown theater; and the 2019 Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award from the NY Independent Theater Foundation. Co-author with Jackie S. Freeman of lyrics to "Actions are the Music of the Free," music by Jennifer Giering, performed at the United Nations. Member: The Dramatists Guild, SAG/AFTRA, Honor Roll! Advocacy Group for Women Playwrights over 40. https://performingartslegacy.org/kahn/ www.barbara-kahn.com.