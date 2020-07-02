Shutdown Streaming
Experimental Bitch Hosts MAKIN WAVES Benefit Variety Show For Arts Business Collaborative and EBP's 2020 Season

EBP will host MAKIN WAVES in partnership with Arts Business Collaborative, a technical assistance and research organization committed to improving the quality of life of people of color through the arts and STEAM.

The one-night-only livestream "virtual pool party" will be hosted by comedian Hannah Aliza Goldman (The Straight Man, The PIT) with performances by Non Kuramoto, Mima Good , Ondina, Bleu Zephra Santiago and more.

The event is free with a $10 suggested donation. All funds raised from July 2nd through the event on July 5th will be matched. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will go toward Arts Business Collaborative, a 501(c)3 which sponsors projects like For the Gworls Medical Fund, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts and The Okra Project.

MAKIN WAVES will take place on Sunday, July 5th at 5:00PM ET.

For a link to the virtual performance please go to:

https://experimentalbitchpresents.com/

To watch the Facebook Live Stream go to:

https://www.facebook.com/experimentalbpresents/

To support MAKIN WAVES please CLICK HERE.


