Everett Bradley's HOLIDELIC Comes to The Lucille Lortel Theatre Next Month

GRAMMY-nominated rock percussionist Everett Bradley (E Street Band, Bon Jovi) just announced the return of his beloved holiday funk revue Holidelic, celebrating with a 12-show run at The Lucille Lortel Theatre in NYC from December 9 though 31. This is part of the theater's holiday performance series Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration, running from December 6-31 and featuring effervescent live music, performance, and dance with leading artists from around the globe.

In Holidelic, Bradley plays the role of Papadelic, Funk's Father Christmas, an amalgamation of George Clinton and Santa Claus, featuring holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley and brought to life by an array of top shelf noise makers.

The show debuted in 2002 after Bradley released a holiday album called Toy. "After 9/11, I felt like we all needed to heal, and the way I was going to do that was by writing Christmas songs," he explains. "Then I got the idea to combine two of my favorite things - Christmas and funk." From the moment Bradley stepped onstage in a big furry white coat, sunglasses and 6-inch platform shoes, audiences went wild & have been selling out night after night ever since.

Everett Bradley's vocal, percussion and keyboard work have included playing with Bruce Springsteen's famed E Street Band, touring with Bon Jovi and Hall & Oates, being Carly Simon's musical director, and working with luminaries ranging from David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper and Bobby McFerrin to renowned producers Snarky Puppy and Quincy Jones. Everett served as musical director and bandleader for NBC's Meredith Vieira Show, for which he wrote the show's theme song, as well. Spanning from multiple genres of music to theater and television, this GRAMMY-nominated force of nature has lent his unique blend of extraordinary talent, exuberance, and heart to every tour, session, Broadway show (Stomp, Swing, After Midnight) and TV program he has taken part in.