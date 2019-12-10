Emit Theatre Presents ISLE FULL OF NOISES, An Interactive TEMPEST

Emit Theatre will present ISLE FULL OF NOISES: An Interactive Tempest, an interactive show for young audiences and families, adapted from Shakespeare's The Tempest and directed by Gianna Cioffi. The show is the first in the Little Lights Series of monthly pop up performances hosted by The Shakespeare Forum. Isle Full of Noises performs Sunday, January 12 at 1pm at El Barrio's Artspace PS109 (215 E. 99th St., off the Q and 6 trains). Tickets are free with a $10 suggested donation and can be reserved online at www.islefullofnoises.brownpapertickets.com or walk ins are welcome at the door.

In Isle Full of Noises, the spirit Ariel guides audiences members through a magical comedy that at its core reveals a story of forgiveness and family. Audience members are empowered to become island spirits that help drive the action of the story and resolve conflicts between the characters. The show runs 50 minutes.

Prior to the show, audiences are invited to participate in a craft activity beginning at 12:30pm.

All of Emit Theatre's productions are built to be engaging for multiple ages and abilities and allow audiences to experience plays in their own ways. Emit's plays are "shush-free zones," and all audience members are encouraged to become active participants in the story. Shows are recommended for ages 3-10.

The cast features Skyler Gallun (Ray Donovan, Showtime); Victoria Giambalvo (Magic? The Play, Dixon Place); Renita Lewis (Games, Soho Playhouse); Sean Lounsbury (The Oedipus Project, New Light Theater Project); and Gillian Wiggin (Agamemnon, La Mama ETC).

Isle Full of Noises begins Emit Theater's Little Lights Series of monthly pop up performances hosted by The Shakespeare Forum at El Barrio's Artspace PS109. The following performance will be La Canción en la Tormenta: The Coquí's Quest, an interactive quest infused with Spanish language and traditional Puerto Rican music and mythology on Sunday, February 9 at 1pm.

All performances are relaxed performances and El Barrio's Artspace PS109 is ADA compliant. For more information about accessibility, visit emittheatre.org/accessibility





