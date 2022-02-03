Ed Zareh to Present LONG LOST JOHN

Renowned writer and producer Ed Zareh presents Long Lost John, an original stage play about the relationship of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, focused on the early teen years of both musicians and their loss of the women who raised them. The play, rich in themes of friendship and resilience, is now available free of charge as a virtual drama therapy program for interested non-profit organizations.

Drama therapy uses dramatic texts, as well as other theatrical processes including improv and role playing, to achieve traditional therapeutic goals. In the context of the Long Lost John Drama Therapy project, online participants can build a community of trust and compassion by engaging in storytelling. Improvisational theater exercises help participants reflect on their own experiences of loss by exploring and embodying moments or characters from the play. Because Lennon and McCartney are widely beloved, their story is of interest to a wide audience and can be a conversation-starter for people dealing with these issues.

"Both the Beatles and the concept of drama therapy have long been passions of mine," says Zareh. "And with the ongoing pandemic, I really saw where the two could fill a need. We've been so fortunate to work with the COPE Foundation, and as we're able to offer sessions virtually, we're hoping to reach even more people and organizations with the program."

The COPE Foundation, a non-profit that supports bereaved youth and families on Long Island, activated the Long Lost John program, which was offered online to 12 participants. Four 30-minute "episodes" of the play were presented, each in the context of a 90-minute drama therapy session based on the episode. Mary Clohan, a teaching artist and drama therapist with a special interest in grief and bereavement, devised and lead sessions and also wrote the guidebook.

Says COPE Executive Director, Adam Rabinovitch: "Long Lost John is an innovative and impactful program which really helps parents and siblings living with the loss of a child, brother or sister. Feedback from participants has called the sessions worthwhile and productive, allowing those grieving to explore their own feelings of loss in depth."

Though offered free of charge, COPE and other non-profits who host the program are encouraged to solicit donations.

For more information on the program, visit: www.longlostjohn.com

To inquire about bringing the program to your organization, email: info@longlostjohn.com.