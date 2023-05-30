EVERY 7ISH MINUTES, A Solo Show Built To Prevent Opioid Overdoses, To Premiere In Rogue Theater Festival

Besides incorporating all information needed in a typical naloxone training, the script for Every 7ish Minutes includes additional information about the opioid crisis.

By:
Playwright Rebecca Kane will present the world premiere of her one-woman show, Every 7ish Minutes, on Thursday, June 8th at 7:00pm at Theatre Row, as part of Rogue Theater Festival. The playwright will also serve as the sole performer and lead producer of the world's only combination solo show and naloxone training. Naloxone is a lifesaving drug with the potential to reverse an opioid overdose within minutes.

Besides incorporating all information needed in a typical naloxone training, the script for Every 7ish Minutes includes additional information about the opioid crisis in the country and plenty of entertaining moments throughout (involving confetti, sock puppets, and a range of other props and effects). Kane received "train-the-trainer" certification online from Cicatelli Associates Inc. through the NYS Department of Health's AIDS Institute and wrote a show about her training to gain awareness for the simplicity of learning to use naloxone.

This version of E7M will perform one night only on June 8th, but Kane has big plans for future iterations of the show. "It's important to me that with minor changes, the work can be presented in a wide variety of venues and cities," says the playwright. "The statistics in the show may vary if I take this work outside of New York state, but I would be willing to make these changes - any changes - in order to use this performance to spread knowledge as far and wide as possible."

The show will be staged managed by Dylan Kaufman, with props design by Kelsey Bowens and promotional photos by Krystle Henninger.
Tickets are available online through Theatre Row. Theatre Row is located at 410 W 42nd St., New York, NY, 10036.

The lineup for Rogue this year includes new plays, musicals, staged readings, and an entire second week labeled Rogue Theater Festival: Encores!, featuring artists that have worked with Rogue in the past. Rogue Theater Festival and Rogue Theater Festival: Encores! will be running at Theatre Row June 6th-18th, 2023 and will premiere eleven brand new shows, including Every 7ish Minutes. For more information on the festival, go to roguetheaterfestival.com




