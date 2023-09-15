EPIC Players to Present A Magical Celebration Of Neurodiversity In ONCE UPON A CABARET

A whimsical journey into the world of Disney magic.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Get ready to be captivated by an unforgettable night of talent, inclusivity, and sheer EPIC-ness as EPIC Players take the stage at Joe's Pub on October 10, 2023 for "Once Upon a Cabaret," a whimsical journey into the world of Disney magic. Step into a kingdom of song and enchantment as fan-favorite Disney classics and hidden gems come to life on stage through the extraordinary talents of New York City's most incredible neurodivergent artists and special Broadway guests. Click Here.

"Once Upon a Cabaret" is not just a show; it's a celebration of inclusivity, creativity, and the sheer joy of the performing arts. EPIC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting neurodiversity in the theater, firmly believes that every individual deserves the chance to shine. This cabaret, guided by the brilliant Music Director Scott Evan Davis and featuring magical arrangements by Eric Fegan, serves as the perfect platform for our remarkable neurodivergent stars to shine alongside exceptional Broadway talent including guests Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked) and Kristen Stokes (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) and more.

EPIC Players is renowned for pushing boundaries, breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the incredible talents of artists with disabilities, and particularly advocating for employment opportunities in the arts for their members. This is most recently illustrated with EPIC company member and Joe's Pub Cabaret Alum, Conor Tague, making his Broadway debut in How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway this fall.

EPIC's upcoming cabaret promises to be a breathtaking display of talent, creativity, and inclusivity, offering a unique evening for theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The 20-member EPIC Players ensemble features: Jared Bazemore, Reuben Baron, Joshua Cartagena,Laisha Gonzalez, Michael Carbonaro, Samantha Elisofon, Adelaide DeSole, Nicky Gottlieb, Henry Houghton, Ahjaah Jewett, Ethan Jones, Sydney Kurland, Sadie Malaby, Òran Matheson, Emy Ramos, Alexander Reeves, Chloe Solomon, Katherine Tepan, Max Tunney, and Imani Youngblood.

Later this fall, EPIC Players will present a neurodivergent, Gen-Z retelling of Romeo and Juliet: Prepare to be Shooketh, from November 9th to 19th at ART/NY's Gural Theater. Watch as star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet navigate the perilous landscape of social media, virtual reality, and online rivalries in their pursuit of love and authenticity. Tickets are $35-$65 and available at https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/romeo-and-juliet-.

About EPIC Players:

Since 2016, EPIC Players has been a pioneering neurodiverse theater company in NYC dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities for artists living with developmental disabilities. Through innovative programming and powerful performances, EPIC Players is at the forefront of promoting inclusivity, empathy, and creativity in the world of theater.

For ticket information and further details about the show, please visit Click Here

www.epicplayersnyc.org

Social media: @epicplayersnyc

Details of the event:

Title: Once Upon a Cabaret

Date: October 10th, 2023

Time: 7pm

Venue: Joe's Pub at The Public Theater

Address: 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003

Streaming: The performance will also be lived streamed on Joe's Pub YouTube page.

Ticket Information: Click Here




