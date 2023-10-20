ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE Returns To Theater For The New City Next Month

Performances run from November 9th to 12th, 16th to 19th, and 24th to 26th.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE Returns To Theater For The New City Next Month

Following the resounding success of her groundbreaking production, "THE WHITE BLACKS," esteemed playwright and director Melanie Maria Goodreaux is set to captivate audiences once again with a new staging of "ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE," with a special appearance by Malik Yoba. This limited engagement of 12 performances will grace the Theater for the New City stage from November 9th to 12th, 16th to 19th, and 24th to 26th, featuring multiple showtimes. Please refer to the Theater for the New City website for specific scheduling detailsClick Here

Set in the United States of 2097, "ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE" unfolds within a post Afro-futuristic apocalyptic landscape. The narrative delves into the lives of three remarkable Black women, members of the enigmatic "Solution" monastic order. Their mission, inspired by W.E. Dubois' ideals of the Talented Tenth, leads them to make a drastic choice: a profound transformation of the world. What ensues is a narrative that seamlessly blends comedy, drama, and unexpected twists, turning the theater into a realm that transcends the stage, offering a glimpse into an entire universe.

Melanie Maria Goodreaux's ability to craft narratives that resonate deeply with audiences has solidified her reputation as a luminary in the downtown NYC theater scene. Her plays have been featured at Chelsea Playhouse, the House of Tribes Theater, the Abingdon Theater, Studio Players Theater, the Linhart Theater, the Lillian Theater in Los Angeles, the Nuyorican Poets Café, HOWL Fest, the New York Theater Festival, the Hudson Guild Theater, and Theater for the New City and The Foundry. Goodreaux recently received the American Woman Project Solo-Play Development and Production award (2020-2021).

Douglas Turner Ward, co-founder of the original Negro Ensemble Theater Co., commends Goodreaux's work as "a cornucopia of imaginative theatricality, written with enormous energy and poetic sensibility."

Written and directed by Melanie Maria Goodreaux, the cast of "ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE" features Aixa Kendrick (The Walking Dead), Le'Asha Julius, Linda Greene, Anthony Harper, Jonathan Duran, Mark Ashin, and a special appearance by Malik Yoba as Oprah Obama Omama. 

Tickets are available in person at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., New York, NY, or conveniently online through Click Here.

For further information, please contact Theater for the New City, 155 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003, info@theaterforthenewcity.net, (212) 254-1109.




