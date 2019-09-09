Duncan Pflaster's NOTHING HUMAN To Premiere At The Chain Theatre

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions will present the World Premiere of Nothing Human, written by Duncan Pflaster and directed by Aliza Shane at The Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018, 4th floor), October 15-26 as part of FringeNYC.

Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/nothing-human-fringebyov-tickets-70866386269. The performance will run approximately 2 hours, with an intermission.

The day after Bin Laden is found a computer engineer named Alberto reveals to a woman he meets in a bar that ever since receiving an anonymous call the night before 9/11, he's been hiding out in Boca Raton under an assumed name. The two begin an affair complicated by the presence of ALBA, the Artificial Intelligence Alberto stole from his company. Meanwhile back in New York, Alejandro, a playwright who is working on his first screenplay about The Singularity, is having trouble dealing with meddling producers.

Duncan Pflaster (Playwright) First film Strapped for Danger now available on Amazon Prime, and sequel Strapped for Danger: Undercover Vice in post-production now. Playwriting Awards won: The Underpants Godot, Messin' With the Kid, 1460 Sketches of Your Left Hand, The Empress of Sex, The Taint of Equality, Prince Trevor Amongst the Elephants, The Thyme of the Season, The Starship Astrov, Sweeter Dreams, The Wastes of Time, Dark Night of the Russet Rascal, Eternity: Time Without End, and The Tragedy of Dandelion. Others include Malvolio's Revenge, Suckers, Admit Impediments, Sleeping in Tomorrow, and Ore, or Or. Several commissioned short pieces with New York Madness, Co-Op Theater East, Love Drunk, and Turn to Flesh Productions. Coming in 2020: the world premiere of latest play Cockeye(D) with Enigmatic Society Productions, in Eugene, OR. www.duncanpflaster.com

Aliza Shane (Director) is a director, playwright, producer and Co-Artistic Director of 3 Voices Theatre. Recent directing credits include: the Miss Jane Periwinkle series by Mim Granahan on Governors Island, A Touch of Cinema, by Duncan Pflaster (Spotlight On Festival) Afterlife of Brian by Dan Weiss and Suggested Donation by Duncan Pflaster (Secret Theater One Act Festival), as well as multiple radio Plays for Living Radio (Kraine Theater- COTE). With 3Voices, she directed Starf*ckers, wrote and directed Mein Uncle, an absurdist fairytale about the seeds of inhumanity, and produced multiple staged reading events; for which she has both written and directed. Aliza also wrote & directed Are You There Zeus? It's Me, Electra, (PCTF Awards), The Imaginary Invalid: By Prescription Only (PCTF Awards), The Spanish Wives: A Groovy Tale of Peace, Love and Restoration, and The Three Sillies, (NYIT Award). She has directed shows and readings for various theatre companies, including The Bechdel Group, Project Y, The Dirty Blondes, Urban Stages and more.

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions is a theatre company dedicated to the idea that Theatre should be entertaining, thought provoking, and most importantly, fun. To this end, we produce original scripts and plays that are infrequently produced elsewhere. We believe that if we have fun doing a play that we enjoy, our audiences will enjoy it and have fun as well. We believe that "play" is an essential part of theatre; that children playing "Let's pretend" have more in common with the core of true theatre than most shows currently on Broadway; that emotional depth is more important than technical wizardry.





