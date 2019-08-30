Dream Up Festival To Present Elsinore County's PETER IN PIECES

Theater for the New City (Crystal Field, Artistic Director) presents Elisnore County's Peter In Pieces as part of Dream Up Festival.

Writer and director Antony Raymond brings you four comedies about a man who lived by the sword and died by the sword.

Peter in Pieces depict the sexual exploits, including the failed and thwarted encounters, of an aspiring actor named Peter (Christopher Heard). Peter, like many a serial womanizer before him, has a penchant for destroying relationship bridges as he follows his desires. Over the course of four pieces, we get to see Peter from various angles - with a running buddy, an acting partner, his mistress and his fiancée, and finally his brother. In the end, of course, Peter gets his comeuppance (and some would argue a fitting one at that); it is a comeuppance that puts the "dark" in dark comedy.

The play features:

Christopher Heard (NYIT Award Nominee)

Sara Duplancic

Dan McVey (NYIT Award Winner)

Greg Bell

Regina Rockensies

and

Annabelle Fox Tieman (CT Critics Circle Award Nominee)

The world premiere will run at the Johnson Theater Space at 155 First Avenue

Purchase your tickets here.

Performances & Times:

9/8 Sunday (5pm), 9/10 Tuesday (9pm), 9/12 Thursday (6:30pm), 9/13 Friday (9pm), 9/14 Saturday (5pm)

85 mins running time





