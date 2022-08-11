Downtown Urban Arts Festival Announces 20th Anniversary Season Award Winners

DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL, which presents new works that shine a spotlight on contemporary urban culture, announced its 20th Anniversary season awards. Over the past 20 years, DUAF has presented nearly 300 new plays by over 200 emerging and established playwrights including Dominique Morisseau, Martyna Majok, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Carl Hancock Rux, Craig muMs Grant, and Ming Peiffer. The 20th Anniversary festival was presented in June at Theatre Row.

Award winners, selected by the DUAF production team, are as follows:

BEST PLAY:



WINNER - The Pride by Joy.

A story about strong generational bonds between a family of Black women and a young Black man's attempt to navigate those bonds in order to marry Bella-- the pride of the family. Written and Directed by Joy. Starring Joy, Jacque Brown, and Josh Eaddy.

SECOND PLACE - Phantasmagoria by Alethea G. Harnish.

THIRD PLACE - For Colored Boyz... by Bryan-Keyth Wilson.

BEST SHORT:



WINNER - Run by Elle.

The yearnings of a disempowered young woman can no longer be abnegated when a soul-shaking realization reminds that her power is hers to claim... if she'd only run. Written and performed by Elle. Beats by Sahariazette Tinnin, Strings by Hannah LeGrand, Movement and direction by Sadie Yarrignton, Artwork by Mary Jhun.

SECOND PLACE - Adulting by Amira Mustapha.

THIRD PLACE - Midnight Mirage by Zoe Howard.

AUDIENCE AWARD:



For Colored Boyz... by Bryan-Keyth Wilson

For Colored Boyz on the verge of a nervous breakdown / when freedom aint enuff is an unabashed display of blackness that's unapologetic and speaks to the human heart from a black man's perspective. Written and directed by Bryan-Keyth Wilson. Starring Moses McGruder III, Gabriel Florentino, Terrence "T.M." Pride, Kenzi James, Abel Santiago, Lester Finley, Dakarai Brown, Lavane Harrington. Associate Produced by Eddie Datz, Stage Managed by Morgan Benford, Costume Design bt Florence Taylor, Marketing Direction by LaTreva Herndon-Washington, Assistant direction by Ya-Ya Smith.

In 2001, the theater program at DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL was founded with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theatre that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whose lives defy categorizing along conventional lines. That purpose has been realized many times over, as more than 200 writers have created and refined their work for the stage and thousands of inspired audience members have applauded their performances. It has been recognized as "one of the world's best festivals for new works" and described as "not only prestigious, but a slice of heaven for playwrights who want the chance to freely express themselves." (Lisa Mulcahy, Theater Festivals, Allworth Press, 2005). DUAF works have been presented at venues including Cherry Lane, HERE, Joe's Pub, Abrons Arts Center, Wild Project and Nuyorican Poets Café. More information on the festival available at duafnyc.com

DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Arcos Communications is a Founding Sponsor of DUAF. It is presented by Creative Ammo Inc., receiving support as part of the Coalition Theaters of Color, a New York City Council initiative to support the operations and programming of theaters and cultural organizations primarily in communities of color.