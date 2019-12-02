Doubledown Productions Presents Truth or Dare an evening of one-acts that involve the concepts of truth and dare at Teatro Circulo 6th East 4th Street, NYC Dec 7th-20th, 2019 Truth or Dare One Acts includes new plays by Laura Rohrman (Reporter Girl) Pitching The Star by David Margulies and two new plays by the award-winning comedian-actress Maggie Champange (Inside Amy Shumer), along with new plays by Sean O'Leary and Borris Timanosky.

Laura Rohrman's plays include Elevator Secret Thoughts when people are stuck on an elevator their secret dark thoughts emerge. In Feisty Pussy two lesbian porno starts know each other better than they think and in Geisha School an overworked singleton takes a class in New York City that might be her last. Margaret Champagne's new plays include Burnt about the end of a football career and the deep and touching Magaloushi, Pitching The Star by David Margulies a comedy about the pain of being a writer appears in both evenings. The First Grandparents on Mars by Boris Timanosky plans to ship aging parents far away and The Sample by Sean O'Leary takes a thoughtful look at science.

Truth and Dare writers include: Maggie Champagne, David Margulies, Sean O'leary, Laura Rohrman and Boris Timanosky Directors: Alice Camarata and Tony White Performers: Elizabeth Bays, Melissa Capista, Margaret Champagne, Mario Corry, Aurora O'Greenfield, Danny Delano, Dean Knapp, Yan Kuric, Kim Paris, Ryan Victor Pierce, Wilma Rajakorpi, Akiko Tokuoka, Tony White, Francine Wong

WHAT:

Truth or Dare One Acts

WHERE:

Teatro Circulo, 64 East 4th Street, NYC TICKETS: $20.00 (Advanced) $25 after Dec 1st.

Please note that the show is not suitable for children under 17 years of age.





