Diversionary Theatre Will Produce NY Workshop of TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX

The TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix workshop presentation will take place Out of the Box Theatrics on January 19th. 

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 1 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre Photo 2 BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre
New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street The Photo 3 New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street Theatre, 4th Floor
ANONYMOUS To Continue It's Run Of Monthly Shows At Spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater Photo 4 ANONYMOUS To Continue It's Run Of Monthly Shows At Spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater In 2024

Diversionary Theatre Will Produce NY Workshop of TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX

Diversionary Theatre has announced they are producing a New York workshop presentation of the new musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise: Dyke Remix book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn, directed by Sherri Eden Barber. The TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix workshop presentation will take place Out of the Box Theatrics on January 19th. 

This workshop is supported by the Richard Rodgers Award administered by The Academy of Arts and Letters. TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021. www.namt.org. The creative team includes: Sherri Eden Barber, Director; EllaRose Chary, Book and Lyrics; Brandon James Gwinn, Music and lyrics; Erika Gamez, Musical Director. The cast will feature Sara Porkalob , Sydney Patrick, Storm Thomas, Nioni Camps, Kimber Sprawl and Angel Lin. (Bios below)

About the New York presentation of the new musical, Diversionary Theatre's Executive Director, Jenny Case, says "We are excited to collaborate with this talented creative team in bringing the developmental workshop of TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix to fruition in New York City. This workshop is a significant milestone in the journey toward realizing this joyously boundary-breaking musical's world premiere at Diversionary Theatre in San Diego later this Spring.

Winner of the 2021 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre Writing, TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix follows T and L drive as they drive their convertible off the edge of a cliff and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical – TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix where strong female characters don't “always gotta die.” Suspended in mid-air and with full-on Riot Grrl aplomb, they embark on a convention-defying, queer, odyssey with their Kick-Ass Band. Together, T, L and The Band seek "more than just subtext" and the gay happy ending they've always deserved.

This workshop is supported by the Richard Rodgers Award administered by The Academy of Arts and Letters.

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was supported by Rhinebeck Writers Retreat with a 2019 residency and 2020 Triple R. 

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021. www.namt.org 

This workshop is produced by Diversionary Theatre with additional support from Bill and Judy Garrett.

OOTB programming and partnerships have been made possible through an arrangement with Chashama. 

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix


Description: T and L drive their convertible off the edge of a cliff and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical – TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix where strong female characters don't “always gotta die.” Suspended in mid-air and with full-on Riot Grrl aplomb, they embark on a convention-defying, queer, odyssey with their Kick-Ass Band. Together, T, L and The Band seek "more than just subtext" and the gay happy ending they've always deserved.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN: A ONE-WOMAN SHOW By Sarah Alice Shull Announced At The Tank Photo
SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN: A ONE-WOMAN SHOW By Sarah Alice Shull Announced At The Tank

This February, Sarah Alice Shull stars in her debut self-written, one-woman show, Something to Believe In.

2
KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN Photo
KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN

Krymov Lab NYC has announced a limited encore presentation of the celebrated interpretation of Pushkin's Eugene Onegin, from Russian director Dmitry Krimov, currently residing and creating in exile in New York. Since founding his NYC-based studio in 2022, Krymov's company has already won significant acclaim from The New York Times,

3
The American Theatre of Actors Opens the Second Half of Its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakrys New Photo
The American Theatre of Actors Opens the Second Half of Its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakry's New Play, SUPERMAN & SERENA

The American Theatre of Actors opens the second half of its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakry's new play, SUPERMAN & SERENA, running January 10– 21.

4
Multilingual Production Of Anton Chekhovs THE CHERRY ORCHARD Announced At Under St Marks, Photo
Multilingual Production Of Anton Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD Announced At Under St Marks, January 20 - 27

Multilingual production of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard at Under St Marks, featuring a diverse cast and a unique adaptation that transcends language barriers. Don't miss this cosmopolitan theatrical experience.

More Hot Stories For You

SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN: A ONE-WOMAN SHOW By Sarah Alice Shull Announced At The TankSOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN: A ONE-WOMAN SHOW By Sarah Alice Shull Announced At The Tank
KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGINKRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN
The American Theatre of Actors Opens the Second Half of Its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakry's New Play, SUPERMAN & SERENAThe American Theatre of Actors Opens the Second Half of Its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakry's New Play, SUPERMAN & SERENA
Multilingual Production Of Anton Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD Announced At Under St Marks, January 20 - 27Multilingual Production Of Anton Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD Announced At Under St Marks, January 20 - 27

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2 in Off-Off-Broadway Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)Tracker
Medea the Musical in Off-Off-Broadway Medea the Musical
Green Room 42 (1/13-1/15)Tracker
Jekyll & Hyde in Off-Off-Broadway Jekyll & Hyde
SoHo Playhouse (1/16-1/28)
Before The Drugs Kick In in Off-Off-Broadway Before The Drugs Kick In
Court Square Theater (1/05-1/28)
Pride House in Off-Off-Broadway Pride House
The Flea Theater (1/18-2/10)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents New Ground: Jacob Samuel and Contemporary Etching in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents New Ground: Jacob Samuel and Contemporary Etching
The Museum of Modern Art (10/29-3/16)
Lost My Way - When life doesn't go according to plan in Off-Off-Broadway Lost My Way - When life doesn't go according to plan
Theatre Row (3/11-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You