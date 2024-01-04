Diversionary Theatre Will Produce NY Workshop of TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX

The TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix workshop presentation will take place Out of the Box Theatrics on January 19th.
POPULAR
Diversionary Theatre has announced they are producing a New York workshop presentation of the new musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise: Dyke Remix book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn, directed by Sherri Eden Barber. The TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix workshop presentation will take place Out of the Box Theatrics on January 19th.
This workshop is supported by the Richard Rodgers Award administered by The Academy of Arts and Letters. TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021. www.namt.org. The creative team includes: Sherri Eden Barber, Director; EllaRose Chary, Book and Lyrics; Brandon James Gwinn, Music and lyrics; Erika Gamez, Musical Director. The cast will feature Sara Porkalob , Sydney Patrick, Storm Thomas, Nioni Camps, Kimber Sprawl and Angel Lin. (Bios below)
About the New York presentation of the new musical, Diversionary Theatre's Executive Director, Jenny Case, says "We are excited to collaborate with this talented creative team in bringing the developmental workshop of TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix to fruition in New York City. This workshop is a significant milestone in the journey toward realizing this joyously boundary-breaking musical's world premiere at Diversionary Theatre in San Diego later this Spring."
Winner of the 2021 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre Writing, TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix follows T and L drive as they drive their convertible off the edge of a cliff and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical – TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix where strong female characters don't “always gotta die.” Suspended in mid-air and with full-on Riot Grrl aplomb, they embark on a convention-defying, queer, odyssey with their Kick-Ass Band. Together, T, L and The Band seek "more than just subtext" and the gay happy ending they've always deserved.
This workshop is supported by the Richard Rodgers Award administered by The Academy of Arts and Letters.
TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was supported by Rhinebeck Writers Retreat with a 2019 residency and 2020 Triple R.
TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021. www.namt.org
This workshop is produced by Diversionary Theatre with additional support from Bill and Judy Garrett.
OOTB programming and partnerships have been made possible through an arrangement with Chashama.
Description: T and L drive their convertible off the edge of a cliff and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical – TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix where strong female characters don't “always gotta die.” Suspended in mid-air and with full-on Riot Grrl aplomb, they embark on a convention-defying, queer, odyssey with their Kick-Ass Band. Together, T, L and The Band seek "more than just subtext" and the gay happy ending they've always deserved.
Videos
|Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14) PHOTOS
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18) PHOTOS
|Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)
|Medea the Musical
Green Room 42 (1/13-1/15)
|Jekyll & Hyde
SoHo Playhouse (1/16-1/28)
|Before The Drugs Kick In
Court Square Theater (1/05-1/28)
|Pride House
The Flea Theater (1/18-2/10)
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents New Ground: Jacob Samuel and Contemporary Etching
The Museum of Modern Art (10/29-3/16)
|Lost My Way - When life doesn't go according to plan
Theatre Row (3/11-5/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You