Diversionary Theatre Will Produce NY Workshop of TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX

Diversionary Theatre has announced they are producing a New York workshop presentation of the new musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise: Dyke Remix book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn, directed by Sherri Eden Barber. The TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix workshop presentation will take place Out of the Box Theatrics on January 19th.

This workshop is supported by the Richard Rodgers Award administered by The Academy of Arts and Letters. TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021. www.namt.org. The creative team includes: Sherri Eden Barber, Director; EllaRose Chary, Book and Lyrics; Brandon James Gwinn, Music and lyrics; Erika Gamez, Musical Director. The cast will feature Sara Porkalob , Sydney Patrick, Storm Thomas, Nioni Camps, Kimber Sprawl and Angel Lin. (Bios below)

About the New York presentation of the new musical, Diversionary Theatre's Executive Director, Jenny Case, says "We are excited to collaborate with this talented creative team in bringing the developmental workshop of TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix to fruition in New York City. This workshop is a significant milestone in the journey toward realizing this joyously boundary-breaking musical's world premiere at Diversionary Theatre in San Diego later this Spring."

Winner of the 2021 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre Writing, TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix follows T and L drive as they drive their convertible off the edge of a cliff and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical – TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix where strong female characters don't “always gotta die.” Suspended in mid-air and with full-on Riot Grrl aplomb, they embark on a convention-defying, queer, odyssey with their Kick-Ass Band. Together, T, L and The Band seek "more than just subtext" and the gay happy ending they've always deserved.

This workshop is supported by the Richard Rodgers Award administered by The Academy of Arts and Letters.



TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was supported by Rhinebeck Writers Retreat with a 2019 residency and 2020 Triple R.

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021. www.namt.org



This workshop is produced by Diversionary Theatre with additional support from Bill and Judy Garrett.



OOTB programming and partnerships have been made possible through an arrangement with Chashama.

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix



Description: T and L drive their convertible off the edge of a cliff and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical – TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix where strong female characters don't “always gotta die.” Suspended in mid-air and with full-on Riot Grrl aplomb, they embark on a convention-defying, queer, odyssey with their Kick-Ass Band. Together, T, L and The Band seek "more than just subtext" and the gay happy ending they've always deserved.