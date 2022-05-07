Displaced By Climate Change, THE REFUGEES Makes NYC Premiere With Adjusted Realists

Adjusted Realists (The Beyonce, Chickens in the Yard), in association with Weber State University, present the NYC premiere of THE REFUGEES, written and directed by Stephen Kaliski. THE REFUGEES begins performances on Saturday, June 4 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. Press opening (review embargo lifts) is Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Please note, there are no performances on Sunday 6/12, Tuesday 6/14 & 6/21, and Wednesday 6/22. Performances are at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street at 10th Avenue - C/E to 50th Street; A/B/C/D/1 to Columbus Circle). Tickets are $35. Masks and proof of full vaccination required for entry. For tickets and more information visit AdjustedRealists.com.

Who do we let in?

In THE REFUGEES, a jaded queen and her woke children struggle to answer that question, each side fiercely opposed over whether their prosperous realm should offer asylum to masses of immigrants displaced by climate change. With wild intrigue and a satirical bite, both sides go to dangerous lengths to justify their positions.

Set in an imagined world that blends Ancient Greek myth with the realities of today, THE REFUGEES electrifies one of the most urgent issues of our time with humor, humanity, and a passionate appeal to the power of civic engagement.

"This question of 'who do we let in' resonates across the entirety of our lives today, ranging in scale from family feuds to geopolitical crises," says playwright and director Stephen Kaliski. "Using iconic Greek characters (Clytemnestra, Orestes, Electra, Cassandra), the play questions how those with power and privilege determine when to build walls and when to break them down."

Throughout the run, Adjusted Realists is partnering with Women for Afghan Women (WAW), a local NYC refugee organization, to include ancillary educational programming along with action-oriented steps audience members can take coupled with the live viewing experience.

The cast features Robert K. Benson (The Blacklist, New Amsterdam), Jonathan Nathaniel Dingle-El, Carolina Do (Broadway's Grand Horizons and Linda Vista), Josue Guerrero, Lily Hilden, Suzanne Lenz (Silicon Valley on HBO), Jeremiah Maestas (Broadway's MacBeth, dir. Jack O'Brien), Matt Mastromatteo, Rachel McPhee (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Boardwalk Empire), Valerie Clayman Pye, and Grace Zito.

The design team includes Anita Tripathi (scenic design); Kaylin Gess (lighting design); Kahei Shum (costume design); Jessica Greenberg (sound design). The dramaturg is Jenny Kokai. Lyndsey Barratt is the Production Stage Manager.

Stephen Kaliski (playwright/director) is a director, playwright, and educator. He is the co-founder and Artistic Director of Adjusted Realists. He was also recently the Resident Director of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Playwriting credits include West Lethargy (published in Plays and Playwrights 2011), His Minute Hand, The Briefly Dead, and The Refugees. Stephen is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor of Theatre and Writing Studies at Davidson College. www.stephenkaliski.com.