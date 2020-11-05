Digital Song-Cycle CREATIVITY IS NOT CANCELED To Launch November 15

Launches on Sunday, November 15th, at 7pm EST

A lot has been canceled in 2020. From classes, to gigs, to entire Broadway productions. But one thing a global pandemic cannot cancel? Creativity! Thus "Creativity Is Not Canceled" was born.

"Creativity Is Not Canceled" is a digital song-cycle, written and produced by second-year students at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. All works were written in the height of New York City's quarantine - each examining what it means to survive circumstances beyond your control.

After months of remote collaboration, "Creativity Is Not Canceled" will officially launch on Sunday, November 15th, at 7pm EST on all major music streaming platforms. As the album is released, the CINC team will be hosting a virtual launch party on Youtube Live from 7pm to 9pm EST.

The launch party, hosted by comedian and writer Erica Molfetto, will feature original music videos, song previews and interviews with cast members including: Dylan Adler (New York Comedy Festival), Julia Aks (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., John Wick III), Shayna Blass (Broad City), Dahlak Brathwaite (HBO's Def Poetry Jam), Holly Curran (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fear the Walking Dead), Gabriella Ortega (NBC Nosotros Monologue Slam), Raquel Palmas (Baby Wants Candy) and DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill).

To reserve your free tickets to the virtual launch party on Sunday, November 15th at 7pm EST, please visit: http://bit.ly/cincrsvp

To pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal, please visit: http://bit.ly/cinc-presave

