Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Twelfth Season Of Plays Involving Public-Domain Characters

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their first post-pandemic, in-person season of plays, "Fragments Against Ruins," featuring plays inspired by public domain works."The Spirit of 1905" and "Our Ways Are Not Your Ways" are written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto and presented at 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.

The March 23rd show continues D3C's twelfth season producing original indie theater in New York City.

In "The Spirit of 1905'' cold war superheroine Octobriana, the Baba Yaga, and Marianne of the French Republic find themselves at the most remote bar in Siberia, "discussing the cost of being seen as strictly symbolic," according to Gracia.

The author of Dracula and the director of Nosferatu meet in a bar in "Our Ways Are Not Your Ways," where they "argue, flirt, and share what it means to be weary, unloved and doomed to immortality," Gracia explains.

D3C's Instagram Live interview series, "Keeping the Ghost Light On," continues on Tuesday, March 21st at 7:30pm with D3C actor Yuliya Donovan. "Keeping the Ghost Light On" features discussions with the performers who make D3C what it is, who share their thoughts on how they engage their creativity post-pandemic.

The casts of "The Spirit of 1905" and "Our Ways Are Not Your Ways" include: Jessica Bathurst, John Caliendo, Yuliya Donovan, and Maia Sage, among others.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231189®id=6&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdthreec?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1