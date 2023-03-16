Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Twelfth Season Of Plays Involving Public-Domain Characters

The March 23rd show continues D3C's twelfth season producing original indie theater in New York City.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Twelfth Season Of Plays Involving Public-Domain Characters

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their first post-pandemic, in-person season of plays, "Fragments Against Ruins," featuring plays inspired by public domain works."The Spirit of 1905" and "Our Ways Are Not Your Ways" are written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto and presented at 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.

The March 23rd show continues D3C's twelfth season producing original indie theater in New York City.

In "The Spirit of 1905'' cold war superheroine Octobriana, the Baba Yaga, and Marianne of the French Republic find themselves at the most remote bar in Siberia, "discussing the cost of being seen as strictly symbolic," according to Gracia.

The author of Dracula and the director of Nosferatu meet in a bar in "Our Ways Are Not Your Ways," where they "argue, flirt, and share what it means to be weary, unloved and doomed to immortality," Gracia explains.

D3C's Instagram Live interview series, "Keeping the Ghost Light On," continues on Tuesday, March 21st at 7:30pm with D3C actor Yuliya Donovan. "Keeping the Ghost Light On" features discussions with the performers who make D3C what it is, who share their thoughts on how they engage their creativity post-pandemic.

The casts of "The Spirit of 1905" and "Our Ways Are Not Your Ways" include: Jessica Bathurst, John Caliendo, Yuliya Donovan, and Maia Sage, among others.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231189®id=6&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdthreec?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

 




MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in April Photo
MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in April
Acclaimed actress, Harriet Robinson (National Theatre's Sweet Bird of Youth) makes a triumphant return to theatre with the debut of her one-person play, 'My Stellar Performance, But I Digress!' written and performed by Ms. Robinson.
The Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH Photo
The Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH
The Tank announces the next mainstage production, THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH directed by Ioli Andreadi, that will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).
Nancy Redman Stars In A SEANCE WITH MOM At Chain Studio Theatre, April 20-23 Photo
Nancy Redman Stars In A SEANCE WITH MOM At Chain Studio Theatre, April 20-23
Award winning actress/playwright/comedian Nancy Redmond joins forces with iconic director Austin Pendleton for their fourth collaboration, 'A SEANCE WITH MOM'.
Actionplay Audition Workshop Now Accepting Submissions From Neurodiverse Actors From Acros Photo
Actionplay Audition Workshop Now Accepting Submissions From Neurodiverse Actors From Across The Country!
Actionplay, a neurodiverse theatre company based in New York, is now accepting applications for their 2023 Audition Workshop. The Zoom-based workshop is open to neurodiverse actors from across the country. The deadline to submit a video audition is March 20, 2023 - there is no fee for participants, and a cohort of up to twelve actors will be selected to participate. The 2023 Actionplay Audition Workshop is made possible by a grant from NEXT for Autism.

More Hot Stories For You


MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in AprilMY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in April
March 16, 2023

Acclaimed actress, Harriet Robinson (National Theatre's Sweet Bird of Youth) makes a triumphant return to theatre with the debut of her one-person play, 'My Stellar Performance, But I Digress!' written and performed by Ms. Robinson.
The Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCHThe Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH
March 16, 2023

The Tank announces the next mainstage production, THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH directed by Ioli Andreadi, that will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).
Nancy Redman Stars In A SEANCE WITH MOM At Chain Studio Theatre, April 20-23Nancy Redman Stars In A SEANCE WITH MOM At Chain Studio Theatre, April 20-23
March 15, 2023

Award winning actress/playwright/comedian Nancy Redmond joins forces with iconic director Austin Pendleton for their fourth collaboration, 'A SEANCE WITH MOM'.
Actionplay Audition Workshop Now Accepting Submissions From Neurodiverse Actors From Across The Country!Actionplay Audition Workshop Now Accepting Submissions From Neurodiverse Actors From Across The Country!
March 15, 2023

Actionplay, a neurodiverse theatre company based in New York, is now accepting applications for their 2023 Audition Workshop. The Zoom-based workshop is open to neurodiverse actors from across the country. The deadline to submit a video audition is March 20, 2023 - there is no fee for participants, and a cohort of up to twelve actors will be selected to participate. The 2023 Actionplay Audition Workshop is made possible by a grant from NEXT for Autism.
Iconic Performance Artist Karen Finley Premieres New Work COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCOIconic Performance Artist Karen Finley Premieres New Work COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO
March 15, 2023

After taking on topics including AIDS, Jackie O., Trump, unicorns and Martha Stewart, Karen Finley, a name synonymous with Performance Art, will tackle pandemic anxiety in her newest full length performance piece COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO.
share