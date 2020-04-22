Deep Arts Announces This Week's Likah! At Home Music Video 'Running!'

DEEP Arts has released this week's LIKAH video of "Running," a song from the new family musical LIKAH, A Puppy Musical written by Deborah Haber and Casey Filiaci. http://deeparts.org/likah/creative-team

"Running" marks DEEP Arts third video, each fun-filled musical video has an accompanying LIKAH! At-Home Activity Guide complete with at-home learning activities plus song lyrics...so kids (and parents) can participate by singing-a-long, making it a perfect addition for an at-home learning curriculum. The videos and guides can be found at http://deeparts.org/likah/likah-at-home .

This week's video release "RUNNING!" promotes outdoor learning. The accompanying activity guide offers at-home learning associated with LIKAH's exciting discoveries when she is in the midst of her favorite physical activity... Running! Previously released videos explored new foods and trying new and unfamiliar (and what appears to be scary) things. "PIES" and "THE WATER BOWL".

LIKAH! is a charming new family musical based on the real-life Border Collie Likah is the inspiration for this very special musical of unconditional love, pure joy, and dealing with the unexpected hurt of losing someone dear. Audiences young and old immediately identify and engage in Likah's charming world of exploration and adventure as she discovers life's challenges - puddles, snow monsters, and an older sister who doesn't like her ! You'll laugh! you'll cry! Sing your way out the door! LIKAH!'s enchantment will stay with you for a very, very long time...and that in a nutshell is LIKAH!

The creative team for Likah! Includes Deborah Haber (Book & Lyrics), Casey L. Filiaci (Music), James Silson (Puppet Director), and LDK Productions/Lisa Dozier King (General Manager)

For more information visit www.DEEPArts.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You