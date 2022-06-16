Lucy DeVito and Sarah Schenkkan Join Cape Cod Theatre Project's THE VIOLET SISTERS

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's (CCTP) all-female playwright season opens with Gina Femia's The Violet Sisters, featuring Lucy DeVito and Sarah Schenkkan, directed by Taylor Reynolds. Reynolds is the 2021 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award recipient and most recently the director of critically-acclaimed Tambo & Bones at Playwrights Horizons.

Lucy DeVito (Hulu's Deadbeat) and Sarah Schenkkan (Amazon Studios' Z), star in three staged readings to be held on June 30th, July 1st and July 2nd at 7:30pm ET at Falmouth Academy.

In The Violet Sisters, siblings Sam (DeVito) and Pam (Schenkkan) return to their Red Hook, Brooklyn home post-Hurricane Sandy. Pam has come back after an attempt to "make it" in LA and is greeted by an angry sister, a dilapidated house, and a past she can't escape.

Playwright Gina Femia infuses humor and dark secrets into the script, as the off-beat sisters are forced to deal with time they let slip away. Femia is the Core Writer for the Playwrights Center and has been nominated for and won several awards and honors, including the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, a Neukom Award, and a Drama League award. Selected plays include: Allond(r)a, We are a Masterpiece, and The Mermaid's Parade. This is Femia's and director Taylor Reynolds' first appearance at CCTP.

Lucy DeVito has appeared in Hulu's Deadbeat as Sue, and on Freeform's Melissa and Joey. Film credits include The Comedian, Sleepwalk with Me, and The Secret Art of Human Flight. She has also appeared in the original off-Broadway productions of Love Loss and What I Wore, Hot Mess, and more recently, Bump.

Sarah Schenkkan currently appears in Amazon Studios' Z. She has guest starred on Gotham as Magpie and on 30 Rock. Other credits include the national tour of Wicked and in The Heart of Robinhood for which she won the Jerry Herman Musical Theatre Award.

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's distinctive and intimate process sets it apart from other theatrical ventures. For four weekends in July, a new play is presented as an in-person, staged reading at the Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy. Here, development of the play is the goal, and each performance includes a post-show talkback in which thoughtful feedback for the playwright, director and actors is encouraged.

CCTP will host a season kick-off for All Access Pass-holders at the Falmouth Yacht Club on June 23, just days prior to The Violet Sisters' opening. Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and her partner, acclaimed director Kip Fagan will be honored as special guests. Audience members will have a chance to mix, mingle, and ask questions in a brief Q&A, while reflecting upon this season's focus on four, female-driven stories and playwrights.

All Access Passes, granting admission to all 12 performances and an invitation to the season welcome event with Heidi Schreck and Kip Fagan, are available for $100 per person. Individual performance tickets will be available for $25. For tickets and more information visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.