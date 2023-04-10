Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David McDermott Steps Into The Pivotal Role Of “Scott” In OBSESSED At Theater For The New City

Halliday & McDermott's twisted thriller brings us ample helpings of murder & money … and love gone terribly wrong.

Apr. 10, 2023  
David McDermott steps into the pivotal role of "Scott" in OBSESSED at Theater For The New City. Halliday & McDermott's twisted thriller brings us ample helpings of murder & money ... and love gone terribly wrong.

Running through April 22 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.) Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, between 9th & 10th Streets, NYC. Contact https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2235956®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaterforthenewcity.net%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for reservations.

After scoring kudos as Scott, the wealthy "mark" in OBSESSED ("He certainly captures the spoiled elegance and the sadness of the man," Bart Greenberg, Nitelife Exchange) Andy Halliday will be moving o to other commitments opening the door for director, David McDermott, to step into the role.

"I'm excited about this new challenge," says multihyphenate artist McDermott. "Andy and I wrote this together, so we are in total sync as to the character's arch."

Ample portions of 1950s film noir are doled out as a pair of grifters - on the run from a double-cross they perpetrated on their boss back in Kansas City - find themselves on New York's Lower East Side in need of cash. They think they have it made when they target an older gay man (McDermott)... until they discover he has secrets of his own ... dangerous ones. Twists & turns and the appearance of a femme fatale turn this into a wild ride for all involved - especially the audience!

Barton Greenberg commented on the production in his review, "The playwrights effectively create an out-of-time world where same-sex relationships are unquestioned, where cell phones don't exist (but rotary phones have an ability to take messages) and where everyone lacks morals but are overflowing with passion;" also commenting on Halliday's acumen in this genre: "[Halliday] has an extensive background and connection with genre-specialist and camp drag artist, Charles Busch."

Windowpane Theatre Company's Mission is to develop new plays for the queer community in New York City. Focusing on exploring issues surrounding sexuality, gender and the individual in society. The company embraces wit, humor, irony and satire. WTC provides queer theatre artists a safe and collaborative environment where they can thrive. Their desire is to inspire a sense of joy and imagination in creating vibrant new work. By linking the past with the present, WTC explores alternative methods of theatrical storytelling and develops new ideas through workshops and public readings.

The production continues through April 22. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2235956®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaterforthenewcity.net%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1shows/obsessed/.




share