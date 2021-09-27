DanceAction and The Center at West Park present Welcome to imagi*Nation: Part 2, an interactive multimedia performance that tells the story of a conflict between two fictional neighboring countries to highlight the hot-button issue of immigrants' rights.

The piece will have its world premiere as a one-night event on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the Sanctuary Space at The Center at West Park (165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024.) Admission is free (with a suggested donation of $10 - $40) but RSVP is required; to reserve a spot, visit https://www.centeratwestpark.org/events/welcome-to-imagination-part-2.

Welcome to imagi*Nation: Part 2 starts with a border conflict between two neighboring nations that traps a group of migrants in limbo. Their fate will be decided by the audiences whose decisions will influence the outcome of the events transpiring on stage. The dance-centered production - co-directed by choreographer Carmen Caceres and dramaturg Lauren Hlubny - is the second part of a planned trilogy dealing with traditional, nation-based communities in the face of pressing global problems affecting the whole of humanity. In this installment, the central issue is the relationship between industry, economy, and migration.

Caceres, who has the first-hand experience of immigration as an Argentinian-born artist currently living in the U.S., explains: "Welcome to imagi*Nation: Part 2 is equal parts imaginative art and bold activism that strives to motivate people to recognize points of view usually excluded from the current debate about immigration. Ultimately, our goal is to encourage audiences to take action that will propel policies facilitating proper balance between the economic welfare of each nation and the rights of those in dire need of a new place to call home."

Welcome to imagi*Nation: Part 2 is performed by Carmen Caceres, Israel Harris, Lauren Hlubny, Mallory Markham-Miller, Sofia Baeta, and Sofia Bengoa and features lighting design by Nicole Sliwinski, video by Juan David Castilla, music by Emilio Teubal and Various Artists, and costume design by Caceres and Hlubny.