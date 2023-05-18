DON'T CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT to Take Place at The Kraine Theatre

A group of theatrical singer-songwriters are partnering with FRIGID New York to present the third installment of Don't Call Us Emerging: A Songwriters Concert (Saturday, June 3rd, 7pm at The Kraine Theatre); an evening of original material performed by the writers themselves, all of whom are also theatre industry professionals from Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional stages. Each songwriter will present a short selection of their own material, along with a story or two, giving audiences a unique chance to experience a wide range of styles and voices. Featured artists include actor and multi-instrumentalist Pearl Rhein (Broadway: Nathasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), scenic carpenter and guitarist Colin Colford, actor and Americana singer Hannah Lynne Miller, actor and musical theatre composer Avery Nusbaum and Brooklyn funk duo MYSA (comprised of actors Sandrinne Edström and Richard Lowenburg).

The performance is organized and hosted by actor and songwriter Jordan Friend, who co-created the series last year with fellow composers Paulie Pecorella and Sean McCabe, after meeting during a songwriting course with Tony-winning composer William Finn. "I'm so grateful that the lovely people at FRIGID New York have invited us back for a third time," said Friend. "Each time we do it, we zero in more on what makes this thing unique. We want to bring the intimacy and spontaneity of a house concert to a theatrical setting, while introducing you to some of the incredible singer-songwriters from the theatre community, as they share tunes and tell stories. This time, we have a lineup covering a crazy range of styles, and I can't wait for people to get to know these amazing artists."

Capacity at the Kraine is limited, so audiences are encouraged to reserve in advance. Learn more about the featured artists below.

DON'T CALL US EMERGING

A Songwriters Concert

Featuring Pearl Rhein, Colin Colford, Hannah Lynne Miller, Avery Nusbaum, and MYSA (Sandrinne Edström and Richard Lowenburg)

Hosted by Jordan Friend

Produced by in partnership with FRIGID New York

DATE/TIME: Saturday, June 3rd at 7pm

RUNTIME: Approx. 90 minutes

LOCATION: The Kraine Theatre. 85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

TICKET PRICE: $18

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Pearl Rhein (she/her) is an actor, singer, writer, musician and composer-lyricist based in New York. She was in the original Broadway cast of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; has originated roles in world-premiere musicals at The Irish Repertory Theater and Peoples' Light Theatre in Malvern, PA; and recently played Jo March in Kate Hamill's adaptation of Little Women at The Dallas Theater Center. Other theater credits include Hartford Stage, Ars Nova, Mint Theater, Red Bull, The Civilians, Arena Stage (Washington, D.C.), A.R.T. (Boston), and The La Jolla Playhouse. TV credits include "Succession" (HBO), "Bull" (CBS), "The Blacklist" (NBC), and "Younger" (TVLand). A songwriting student of William Finn, Pearl is currently writing some kind of musical about Amelia Earhart. Pearl plays over 15 instruments and teaches piano to very small people. She holds an MFA in Acting from UC San Diego, and a BA in Theatre from Ball State University. Proud member of Ring of Keys, Maestra, SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity, American Federation of Musicians, and ASCAP. @pearlrhein, pearlrhein.com.

HANNAH LYNNE MILLER is a Brooklyn-based Americana singer-songwriter whose songs draw on her own stories of love and loss, with easy vocals and catchy melodies that will have you singing along by the second chorus. Hannah takes inspiration from Gillian Welch, Brandi Carlile, and the Chicks. Her first album, 'June,' was released August 2019, followed by her EP 'Live From Harlem' in July 2022. In Fall of 2022, Hannah went on an East Coast tour, playing Upstate New York, Boston, New York City, and New Jersey. These days she's rocking the mandolin, guitar and vocals with her band Fast Casual, and probably drinking a Guinness. Follow Hannah @hannahlynnemiller and @fastcasualtheband.

COLIN COLFORD is a theater carpenter by day, and a singer/songwriter/rocker by night. Colin believes that the stories we tell ourselves exert an outsized force over our lives until we make them conscious, and songwriting is a highly efficient way to do that. He also believes a good groove is essential to human happiness. His music wants to get you up and dancing at the show, then thinking a little more deeply on the ride home. Influences include The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, KT Tunstall, John Mayer (I know) and Cory Wong. If you like what you hear, check him out on Spotify! His single Presence of Above is out now, as well as a double EP with his Boston-based band, Scarlet North. And if you're a theater goer, you can see his handiwork at The McKittrick Hotel's Sleep No More, as well as at Shakespeare in the Park and The Public Theater. IG: @colin_colford_music

AVERY NUSBAUM (she/her) is an actor, singer, and theater-maker hailing from New York City, who received her BFA in Musical Theater from Ithaca College. She recently starred in and music directed Catalyst Theater Company's production of Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens playing Booby SheValle. She was also featured in Shakespeare in the Woods's filmed adaptation of As You Like It as Audrey. Avery looks forward to queering the stage while simultaneously creating theater that centers levity, with a playful sense of wonder as a path to deeper storytelling. Avery is one half of the writing duo Sparkles and Cuckoo with Richard Lowenburg. The work you'll see at Don't Call Us Emerging is from our new full length musical with Working Title "The Last Musical of Pinwheel High".

MYSA (SANDRINNE EDSTRÖM AND RICHARD LOWENBURG)

verb (Swedish) - to cozy up and fully enjoy something with all your senses.

noun - an nyc-based jazz-funk project by Sandrinne Edström and Richard Lowenburg. Their music delivers unique, modern takes on the funk, jazz, and pop genres, inspired by the artists like Vulfpeck and Esperanza Spalding. Their singles "Weird Egg" and "God Is Busy" are out everywhere and more exciting new music to be released soon. IG: @mysamusic @sandrinne1 @therichlow

Jordan Friend is an actor, singer-songwriter and director. While in college, he founded DC's 4615 Theatre Company (John Aniello Award, Outstanding Emerging Theatre), which he led for 8 years, producing world premieres, reimagined classics and cabarets, often in intimate and immersive settings. During lockdown, Jordan wrote, composed and performed Old Soul, a solo rock musical about Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which he performed live via interactive video for a sold out run to audiences across four continents. Jordan's music has been featured by world renowned recording artist Ben Folds, and his EP, "Chapter Two" is available on all major platforms. He is also passionate about mental health advocacy, and has written for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Jordan holds a BFA in Acting from Ithaca College and a Diploma in Classical Acting from LAMDA. Follow Jordan on social media @jordanwfriend, and learn more at www.yourfriendjordan.com