DISHWATER BLONDE Comes to Torn Page In Chelsea

Alexis Scott brings to life the infamous Eva Braun, the longtime lover and brief wife of Adolf Hilter, on the eve of her wedding. Eerily relevant, Dishwater Blonde puts focus on the women who stand by terrible men in positions of power. We explore the complexities of love while being adjacent to evil, and the delusions it takes to excuse yourself from authority.

Part living poem, part reverie this one-woman show invites you into the fantasy of Eva as she contemplates the truths of her life and realizes her inevitable fate.

You're cordially invited to the would-be wedding reception of Dishwater Blonde. Running December 12-15 at Torn Page (435 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011). Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dishwater-blonde-tickets-83641492957

Written by David Turkel

Performed by Alexis Scott*

Directed by Katherine Wilkinson

Thursday, December 12 at 7 PM

Friday, December 13 at 7 PM

Saturday, December 14 at 5 PM & 8 PM

Sunday, December 15 at 2 PM

Running time: 70 minutes, no intermission

www.dishwaterblondetheplay.com





