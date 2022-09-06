Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIRECTIONS is Now Playing at Dream Up Festival 2022

Performances continue through September 9.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Directions is a new one-act play by writer/ director Patrick McEvoy.

This unique production is part of the acclaimed yearly Dream Up Festival that take place at the Theater for the New City in the East Village.

Synopsis: Words and images sift through the online world ... as Alysson tries to do. But she is stuck with trolls while others try to break free from their constraints. What forces will dominate and what will they bring forth into the world?

Writer/ Director: Patrick McEvoy

Assistant Producer: Marinés Soria

Lighting Technician: Hoon Lee

Cast:

Alysson- Kate Davis

Zona- Noy Marom / Melissa McCaig-Welles

Ono- James Brautigam

Murva- Marinés Soria

Wendal- Tilottama Pillai / Serena Lu / Trudy Knockless

Production Dates: 8/29, 9pm, 8/31, 9pm, 9/6, 6:30pm, 9/9, 9pm.

Tickets are currently available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194914®id=6&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dreamupfestival.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All performances will take place at Theater for the New City 155 First Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets NY, NY 10003.





