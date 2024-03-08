DALI'S DREAM by Lisa Monde is Coming to The Gene Frankel Theatre In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Salvador Dali's wish to meet the famous psychoanalyst comes true in a dream... where Dali finds himself at Dr. Sigmund Freud's sanitarium and becomes part of the famous sessions conducted by the "father of modern psychology". All of this happens in Lisa Monde's play Dali's Dream. The limited engagement runs April 5 to 27 at The Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. Opening night is slated for April 5 at 8pm. Thomas R. Gordon and Lisa Monde serve as co-directors on the production. They previously worked together on Dracula: Finding of a Shadow which won the Broadway World Awards 2023 in the Best New Play category. Produced by MONLI International Company LLC and The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company.

Dali's Dream was previously produced in 2016 at the 4th Street Theatre in NYC where this unique play-phantasmagoria was the winner of the 3rd Annual Radioactive Festival. A festival that celebrates female playwrights.

Salvador Dali worshiped the famous psychoanalyst - Doctor Sigmund Freud, ardently wished to meet him and discuss his own complexes as well as paranoia. One such meeting had occurred, but the exhausting imaginary conversations with Doctor Freud continued.

Once, in a dream, Dali visits a sanitarium, where he becomes witness to the sessions of psychoanalysis held by Doctor Freud and, eventually, the painter finds himself on the doctor's couch! So, who is he - a genius or a paranoiac? The surrealistic fog which envelops the figure of Dali starts to dissipate...

The cast features Dyllan Vallier as Salvador Dali, John Higgins as Sigmund Freud, Lisa Monde as Adolf/Adolfina Assange, Mac Stevenson as Pierre/Eva, Euterpe, Seth Andrew Miller as Frank, Ryan Wasserman as Stein, Sondrine Bontemps as Yin, Habin Kwak as Yang, and Leslie Renee as Coco Chanel.

Featuring original music by Lisa Monde (musical arrangements by Juan Carlos Rivera, and Eugene Drayer). The creative team includes: scenic design by Steven Kendall, costume design by Michael Gutierrez, lighting design by Thomas R Gordon, make-up design by Margie Bresciani, original poster design by Alexey Loginov.

Dali's Dream runs April 5 - 27. With performances running Thursday's - Saturday's at 8pm, and Sunday's at 3pm. Running time: 2 hours (includes intermission). Tickets are $25 (students/seniors), $35 (general admission) and are available at www.our.show/dalisdream. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette.

BIOGRAPHIES

(Playwright, Director, Composer) began her artistic career in Europe. She is a proud graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and the New York Film Academy. As a playwright and composer, Lisa is the author of eight staged musicals and seven plays, most of which were directed by her and produced in the US and overseas. Lisa is an award-winning author of several published historical dramas, including "I Know All Save Myself Alone" and "Saint Francis: Religion of Love". Her most recent play "Dracula: Finding of a Shadow" has won the Broadway World Awards 2023 in the Best New Play nomination. Lisa is also an educator, she teaches acting, as well as musical theatre at various performing arts schools. The author of multiple essays and articles on the development of musical theatre as a genre around the world, Lisa is one of the editors of the Theatre Times Magazine. Memberships include: SAG-AFTRA, Dramatists Guild of America, The Authors Guild, AFM, AGMA, NACUSA, SETC, CID (UNESCO), International Union of Writers. www.lisa-monde.com

Thomas R. Gordon

(Director) is the leader of the motley crew that is The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company and a fighter for love and art in New York City. He is a graduate of Radford University and the NYU Educational Theatre Program. Before moving to New York Thomas worked as a director, actor, lighting designer, sound designer and theater teacher in both Virginia and California. Directing credits include: You Are Not Alone, Teach Me How to Die, Dracula: Finding of a Shadow, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Picture of Dorian Grey, The House of Bernada Alba, Of Mice & Men, Medea, Arsene Lupin VS Sherlock Holmes, Let's Play: A Midsummer Night's Dream, and more.