Cut Edge Collective Hosts Ten Minute Play Festival

The festival runs February 10-12.
The Cut Edge Collective non-traditional playwriting collective returns for its third year to The Tank! After spending a year workshopping new, non-traditional plays and sharing ideas and readings in a monthly salon, this year's cohort has created a series of ten-minute plays stretching the boundaries of theatrical presentation in some manner, from unscripted but directed theater to non-linear time to involving the audience to novel use of language, you will experience the outer-edges of what theater can offer.
Saturday February 10, Showtime: 3 pm
Monte Monteleagre: "You Can Untie Them The Guards Can't Stop You"
Lauren D'Errico: "The Man Who Invented Comedy"
Nathaniel Johnson: "Unfallen Fruit"
Serena Norr:"Vitality and Purpose"
Lisa Morovic-Kimball: "A Perverts Subway Dream"
David Hanson: "The Value of A Citizen"
Sunday February 11, Showtime: 3 pm
Sarah Feingold: "Dirty Legal Secrets"
Paul Hufker: "Fragile Constitution (A Time for Puke Woman)"
Tom Block: "What Remains of the Day"
Monte Monteleagre: "You Can Untie Them The Guards Can't Stop You"
Lauren D'Errico: "The Man Who Invented Comedy"
Nathaniel Johnson: "Unfallen Fruit"
Monday February 12, Showtime: 7 pm
Serena Norr:"Vitality and Purpose"
Lisa Morovic-Kimball: "A Perverts Subway Dream"
David Hanson: "The Value of A Citizen"
Sarah Feingold: "Dirty Legal Secrets"
Paul Hufker: "Fragile Constitution (A Time for Puke Woman)"
Tom Block: "What Remains of the Day"
