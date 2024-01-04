Cut Edge Collective Hosts Ten Minute Play Festival

The festival runs February 10-12.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Cut Edge Collective Hosts Ten Minute Play Festival

The Cut Edge Collective non-traditional playwriting collective returns for its third year to The Tank! After spending a year workshopping new, non-traditional plays and sharing ideas and readings in a monthly salon, this year's cohort has created a series of ten-minute plays stretching the boundaries of theatrical presentation in some manner, from unscripted but directed theater to non-linear time to involving the audience to novel use of language, you will experience the outer-edges of what theater can offer.

Saturday February 10, Showtime: 3 pm

Monte Monteleagre: "You Can Untie Them The Guards Can't Stop You"

Lauren D'Errico: "The Man Who Invented Comedy"

Nathaniel Johnson: "Unfallen Fruit"

Serena Norr:"Vitality and Purpose"

Lisa Morovic-Kimball: "A Perverts Subway Dream"

David Hanson: "The Value of A Citizen"

Sunday February 11, Showtime: 3 pm

Sarah Feingold: "Dirty Legal Secrets"

Paul Hufker: "Fragile Constitution (A Time for Puke Woman)"

Tom Block: "What Remains of the Day"

Monte Monteleagre: "You Can Untie Them The Guards Can't Stop You"

Lauren D'Errico: "The Man Who Invented Comedy"

Nathaniel Johnson: "Unfallen Fruit"

Monday February 12, Showtime: 7 pm

Serena Norr:"Vitality and Purpose"

Lisa Morovic-Kimball: "A Perverts Subway Dream"

David Hanson: "The Value of A Citizen"

Sarah Feingold: "Dirty Legal Secrets"

Paul Hufker: "Fragile Constitution (A Time for Puke Woman)"

Tom Block: "What Remains of the Day"



