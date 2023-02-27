Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Team Announced For Experimental Bitch's TANYA'S LIT CLIT at New York Theatre Barn

The upcoming engagement of TLC will be the first look at the piece in its new musical format fully staged.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Experimental Bitch has announced their partnership with New York Theatre Barn for a presentation of TANYA'S LIT CLIT. The fiscally-sponsored theater company based in New York City that creates, develops, and produces badly-behaved, genre-defying performance by emerging TGNC and women artists will to present a selection of its original new musical, TANYA'S LIT CLIT.

The upcoming engagement of TLC will be the first look at the piece in its new musical format fully staged. Written by Emma Goldman-Sherman, TANYA'S LIT CLIT, will show an in-person preview in New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York, NY 10019) on March 12th, 2023 at 6PM ET. Directed by Experimental Bitch's Artistic Director, Tatiana Baccari and choreographed in collaboration with Jasmine Roth, TANYA'S LIT CLIT is breaking the molds of the traditional musical development process.

The cast will include Brittany Vicars as Tanya (Hamlet, Hartford Stage), Desi Waters as Dr. Violet (The Blacklist), Ariel Reich (The Band's Visit Nat'l Tour), Synead Cidney Nichols (The Hang), Chelsea Hooker (SHOUT!), and Jenny Hickman (Hello Dolly Nat'l Tour).

amani meliyah serves as the assistant director/stage manager. Kerrigan Quenemoen joins the team as line producer.

"This is an exciting next step in TLC's development" said artistic director Tatiana Baccari. "We look forward to presenting TLC's opening number fully staged on March 12th and invite NY Theatre Barn and ExB audiences into our process. "

TANYA'S LIT CLIT (TLC) is a phantasmagorical musical comedy about chronic illness disabilities. Dr. Violet, a Black lesbian urogynecologist, begins the musical searching for pleasure amidst her chronic pain, but Tanya, a white ballerina, rudely interrupts as she is struck with her own pain in a part of her body she can't say out loud. Toggling between Vi and Tanya's attempts to find love while managing their illnesses, a mixed ability chorus investigates the herstory of medicine. As Tanya and Dr. Violet's stories collide, they embark on a wild investigation of the AFAB body. By building coalition with the 23 million Americans, 80% of whom are women-identifying, quietly shouldering the heavy burden of autoimmune disease, TANYA'S LIT CLIT dispels the myth that AFAB bodies are unknowable, untreatable, and destined to suffer pain.

Now in its 10th season, NY Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab is the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation.

ABOUT EXPERIMENTAL BITCH

Experimental Bitch (ExB) is a fiscally-sponsored arts company based in New York City that creates, develops, and produces badly behaved, genre-defying performances by emerging TGNC and women artists and supports those artists through sustained community programming. ExB is unique because it supports emerging artists whose work is not (yet) legible to mainstream theater companies and audiences due to its groundbreaking content, mode of storytelling, and the communities for whom the work is created. ExB is excited for a series of programmatic and organizational changes designed to both better fulfill our mission and meet previously unmet needs among our artists.

TICKETING DETAILS:

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE IN PERSON AND STREAMING!

March 12, 2023 at 6PM ET

OPEN JAR STUDIOS

1601 Broadway, 11th floor, New York, NY 10019




February 26, 2023

February 26, 2023

February 26, 2023

