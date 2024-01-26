Connor Vannatta's SUMMER FRIENDS To Premiere Excerpt In Purple Light Productions' SWATCH Festival

Purple Light Productions launches SWATCH, their inaugural new works festival magnifying 15-minute excerpts from rising theatrical works this month featuring 5 exciting new works from 5 emerging artists.

Excerpts being 'SWATCHED' at the end of the month include works from various artists from across the country including Connor Vannatta. Purple Light presents an excerpt of 'SUMMER FRIENDS'; a love letter to change and their experience growing up in St. Louis.

Vannatta is a St. Louis based BFA Acting graduate from Southeast Missouri State University's Holland College of Arts and Media. In November of 2022, he produced a workshop production of 600 Miles: A New Musical after writing the book with a friend. In October of 2022, he co-produced Roulette II: Art Inspires Art. A collection of student written short plays based on student artwork all based out of The Holland College of Arts and Media. In March of 2023, he co-produced and organized Unfiltered, a full-length play written by multiple writers. He is currently looking into going to graduate schools for an MFA in Playwriting.

January 28th at 7pm | The Producers Club.

MEET THE WORK

When two childhood best friends finally get together, they attempt to bring all their friends together into one big friend group. This results in new bonds being made, current friendships to be tested, and past history that has gone unspoken to be surfaced. The group is faced with the reality of sexual assault as one member of the group, Danielle, is forced to tell everyone else about what happened between her and her ex, Mikey. Without meaning to, the entire group navigates emotions and the consequences of actions left by Mikey.

Vannatta's approach to this piece offers a grounded yet deeply touching exploration of important subject matter.

He shares, "I think the show's more important aspect is how it handles Sexual Assault. This show's main conflict centers around SA and the effect it can have on people. I find that a lot of people around my age have already had an interaction with it in their lives. I wanted to show how it can, and does happen."

"SA can be confusing and hard to understand at first. There's a lot of preconceived notions about SA and how it happens. A lot of people I know, and myself, have had to process SA. It's not easy, or simple, and it doesn't always make sense at first."

Vannatta went on to share his journey with this piece and how it truly found it's shape his senior year of college.

"I had an independent study that restarted this piece's life. I had kind of shelved it since COVID. I got to work on it, and talk about it with a professor and it really helped me grow and learn about writing. Diving in and focusing on writing a full piece allowed me to not get bogged down on the small stuff. I also credit this piece's life being where I learned to let things go and be more fluid as a writer."

Beginning the SWATCH selection process, Vannatta had the duty upon submission to find an excerpt that he felt properly represented the piece.

He shares, "It was hard finding a specific section to submit. To be honest, I had my partner read through it and find what they thought was the most contained aspect of it. It's truly an ensemble show that follows certain characters as they learn and try to cope with their experiences."

Vannatta went on to elaborate on an element that has truly made this piece: collaboration.

According to Vannatta, "Once again, I am working with the wonderful Julie Ledford. We've known each other for a while and have worked on some other projects before. I knew what I was working on the last time she and I had collaborated on a piece together, so my first question was, "did I address it?". My professor, Kitt Lavoie, who helped me during my independent study, I think was the biggest contributor to this piece other than myself. Like I said before, the time we spent talking about the process and craft really helped shape the play and my process to this day."

With direction by Julianne Ledford, and a cast featuring Deanna Tarraza, Olivia Wheeler, and Aliegha Ramos, Vannatta hopes to share a message of love and visibility in times of trials and tribulations.

"I want people to know they aren't alone. That what they are going through and feeling is valid."

Producers Annie Brown and Garrett Langley are thrilled to be a part of the journey of this piece as it finds its light!

Additional shows & info can be followed at @PurpleLightNYC on Instagram!