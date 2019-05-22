Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In June

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of June, highlighted by headliners WellRed Comedy, starring Trae Crowder, Corey Forrester and Drew Morgan, on June 1; Chris Redd, from NBC's Saturday Night Live, June 6 - 8; Tracy Morgan, from TBS' The Last O.G., Fathers Day Weekend, June 13 - 16; Felipe Esparza, from his HBO stand-up special "Translate This," June 20 - 23; and J.B. Smoove, from HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, June 27 - 30.

Themed shows taking place in June are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York's funniest comedians, on June 1, 2, 3, 6,10, 13, 15 17, 22, 24 and 29, ; Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on June 3, 10, 17 and 24; the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Neel Nanda on June 11 and Lucas O'Neil on June 25.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Pardis Parker, from Comedy Central's Mideast Minute, on June 5; Gerald Kelly's Father and Sons Comedy Tour, starring Gerald, Isiah, Joshua, and Lil Hunter Kelly, on Fathers Day, June 16;Benito Skinner, headlining his "Overcompensating Tour," on June 18; Amit Tandon, aka "The Married Guy," on June 19; and Betta Not Bring Ya Kids, hosted by Rashad Bashir and Justin Ramos, on June 20.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





