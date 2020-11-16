Colt Coeur Presents THE HOLIDAY CRAPTACULAR: LET'S CLOSE OUT 2020 FOR GOOD!

Streaming will be available until 11pm ET on Wednesday, November 25.

Colt Coeur's 4-show fall season continues on November 21st, with a livestream performance reuniting the 2019 world premiere cast of Stacey Rose's award-winning America v. 2.1, directed by Logan Vaughn. The cast includes Ansa Akyea, Jordan Barrow, Kalyne Coleman, Peterson Townsend & Peggy Pharr Wilson. Choreography/movement is by Kevin Boseman, sound design by Luqman Brown, and Norman Anthony Small stage manages.

America v. 2.1 is a day in the life of a troupe of historical re-enactors charged with telling the tragic story of what was once was the American Negro, a woeful race once featured prominently in the American landscape, but whose time has been extinguished at own foolish hand. The troupe finds themselves at odds with the state of their own existences while being painfully oblivious to the parallels and intersections their lives draw to that of the very Negroes whose story they are bound to tell. As this oblivion fades and they are faced with their stark reality, this day in the life of actors, becomes a day of reckoning.

The Broadway World review of Barrington Stage Company's 2019 world premiere noted: "This bold, brave, important, timely, and highly relevant story is a cautionary tale. In the spirit of Brave New World, 1984, and Fahrenheit 451 it is set in a dystopian society but as Playwright Stacey Rose, who was awarded the grand prize in BSC's Bonnie & Terry Burman New Play Award for this piece, points out - in the "not too distant future". It has a lot to say. If, in the face of recent events, you have uttered the phrase: Wait - WHAT? If you have thought how can this be happening? If you wonder how there can be "fine people on both sides"? If you have asked how did we get here? If you find yourself pondering if this is what the founders had in mind? If you think you are "woke"... You should see this play!"

This reading is presented by special arrangement with Actor's Equity through Theater Authority, Inc. Proceeds will benefit the artists involved and Colt Coeur. Tickets to America V. 2.1 range from $5-$100 and are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-v-21-reading-tickets-124578043281. A talkback with the cast and creative team will follow the performance. Tickets and streaming will be available until 11pm ET on Wednesday, November 25th. More information is available at ColtCoeur.org.

The Holiday Craptacular: Let's Close Out 2020 for Good! is a variety show set to livestream Saturday, December 12th at 8pm ET, and will be hosted by comedians Sidikha Ashraf and Adam Harrington, and feature special guests including Taye Diggs, Jo Lampert and Justin Linville. The event will be available until December 31st. Tickets are free however reservations are required and available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-craptacular-a-variety-show-to-close-out-2020-tickets-127721980883.

