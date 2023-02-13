CirqueSaw's POV: YOU ARE AN AI ACHIEVING SENTIENCE to Return After Sold-Out Developmental Run

After a sold-out developmental run in January, CirqueSaw has announced additional dates for POV: You Are an AI Achieving Consciousness. This digitally native, immersive and interactive piece explores the intersection of art, philosophy, and technology, using a custom interactive platform to add new layers of interactivity to virtual performance. Created by playwright and composer Nathan Leigh and performed by Nicole Orabona, POV invites the audience to go beyond discussions about the role of AI in modern life and become an artificial intelligence themselves.

POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness performs Thursday, March 9- Saturday, January 18 with performances at 2:00, 7:00, and 9:00 pm EST. Performances are live online and tickets are available by donation at www.cirquesaw.com/up-next. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to The Algorithmic Justice League, an organization working towards equitable and accountable AI.

"The writing of the show is clever, heady and at times very meta, all calmly delivered by an unflappable Nicole Orabona...this clever piece is a fine example of remote immersive work, one that relies on the audience to help drive home its unique narrative, using a medium that feels tailor manufactured for the show itself, and one that should be experienced by as wide a network as possible." - No Proscenium

Created by award-winning playwright and composer Nathan Leigh, POV uses a custom-coded platform to create an experience that combines immersive storytelling, music, and abstract visuals into an event that can only exist digitally. The system filters audience interactions through a series of curated choices and quantization to create new combinations of unanticipated sounds. No one audience member can dictate the experience, but everyone's interactions together define it.

Nathan Leigh serves as playwright, director, designer, and composer. The piece is performed by Nicole Orabona, appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

(he/his) is an award-winning composer, writer, animator, and activist. He has composed music and designed sound for over 300 plays at theatres across the country. Additionally, he's a founding member of the long-running arts activist collective The People's Puppets of Occupy Wall Street, whose work has been instrumental in crafting visuals for large-scale mass demonstrations since 2011. His latest full-length album with band The Crisis Actors: Myths, Conspiracy Theories, and Other Stuff I Made Up To Sound Interesting was released in April 2020.

(they/she) is a queer, non-binary, Latinx theater maker who splits their time between a 45-year-old boat in NYC and a 100-year-old house in Berkshire County, MA. She thrives in collaborative and unconventional environments and has worked on over 30 interactive productions and prestige immersive events for clients that include Netflix and MGM. On-screen you can see them opposite Claire Danes in Hulu's "Fleishman is in Trouble." Nicole is also the co-artistic director of Emit Theatre and a company member of Infinite Variety Productions, spit&vigor, and Live in Theater. Proud member of AEA.

CirqueSaw is a production company exploring the intersections of art and technology. Founded in 2020 by partners Nathan Leigh & Nicole Orabona, their debut micro-short, "Washashores," premiered in September 2020 as part of the Sequestered Film Festival. It has been selected for 5 additional film festivals, including the Manhattan Rep STORIES festival.