CirqueSaw's Award Winning POV: YOU ARE AN AI ACHIEVING CONSCIOUSNESS to Return For Limited Run In February

This immersive and interactive piece explores the intersection of art, philosophy, and technology.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

CirqueSaw's Award Winning POV: YOU ARE AN AI ACHIEVING CONSCIOUSNESS to Return For Limited Run In February

After two sold-out runs in early 2023, CirqueSaw is pleased to announce an additional limited run of the award-winning POV: You Are an AI Achieving Consciousness. This digitally native, immersive and interactive piece explores the intersection of art, philosophy, and technology, using a custom interactive platform to add new layers of interactivity to virtual performance. Created by playwright and composer Nathan Leigh and performed by Nicole Orabona, POV:AI invites the audience to go beyond discussions about the role of AI in modern life and become an artificial intelligence themselves.

POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness performs Thursday, February 8 - Saturday, February 10 at 8pm and 2pm EST. Performances are live online and tickets are available by donation at Click HereClick Here.

The initial run of POV: AI won the 2023 Young-Howze Theatre Award for Immersive Production of the Year, and was featured in No Proscenium's Best Immersive Experiences of 2023.

"There's no greater embodiment of artistic pioneers pushing the digital space forward as CirqueSaw," says Patrick B. McClean in No Proscenium's 2023 roundup.

Created by award-winning playwright and composer Nathan Leigh, POV:AI uses a custom-coded platform to create an experience that combines immersive storytelling, music, and abstract visuals into an event that can only exist digitally. The system filters audience interactions through a series of curated choices and quantization to create new combinations of unanticipated sounds. No one audience member can dictate the experience, but everyone's interactions together define it.

"The writing of the show is clever, heady and at times very meta, all calmly delivered by an unflappable Nicole Orabona...this clever piece is a fine example of remote immersive work, one that relies on the audience to help drive home its unique narrative, using a medium that feels tailor manufactured for the show itself, and one that should be experienced by as wide a network as possible." - No Proscenium

"It was one of the first times I noticed myself looking at the screens of our fellow humans and noticed...we had a community." - The Young-Howze Theatre Review

Nathan Leigh serves as playwright, director, designer, and composer. The piece is performed by Nicole Orabona, appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. Leigh is represented by A3 Artists Agency, and Orabona is represented by Entertainment Lab and Park Artists Group.

BIOS

Nathan Leigh (he/his) is a composer, animator, and writer. Plays include Let's Start a Zine, The Horse Thief, the short play collection The Hyperion, and the serialized musicals Sealand! and William Henry Harrison: Time Detective. With Kyle Jarrow, Nathan co-created the musicals Big Money and The Consequences. With partner Nicole Orabona, Nathan created POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness which was selected by the Young-Howze Awards as the 2023 Immersive Production of the Year. His album Myths, Conspiracy Theories, and Other Stuff I Made Up To Sound Interesting was released in 2020. The stop motion video for "The Immortan Joe Memorial Highway" won Best Music Video at the Jersey Shore Film Festival and Geek Fest Toronto. Nathan is currently filming his debut feature, The Golem.

Nicole Orabona (they/she) is an actor, director, producer, and zine maker who thrives in collaborative and unconventional environments. They have worked on over 30 interactive productions and prestige immersive events for clients that include Netflix and MGM. On-screen you can see them opposite Claire Danes in Hulu's "Fleishman is in Trouble" or as Det. Arielle Lehane on "Law and Order." Nicole is also the former artistic director and current marketing director of Emit Theatre. Member of the 2022 Moxie Arts Incubator cohort, 2023 recipient of a Mass Cultural Council Pandemic Recovery Grant, and a finalist for the 2023 R.Evolución Latina Doreen Montalvo "Do It Anyway" scholarship.
Proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and Ring of Keys.

CirqueSaw is a DIY production company exploring the intersections of art and technology. Founded in 2020 by partners Nathan Leigh & Nicole Orabona, their debut micro-short, "Washashores," premiered in September 2020 as part of the Sequestered Film Festival. Their first production, POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness, was selected by the Young-Howze Awards as the 2023 Immersive Production of the Year and featured in No Proscenium's Best Immersive Experiences of 2023.




