Cirque Mei Comes to Tribeca PAC One Night Only

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents Cirque Mei, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 7:30PM.

From People's Republic of China, Hebei Province, Cirque Mei will feature traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful and lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts. The performance, featuring a company of 40 elite circus artists and acrobats, will include many of the most popular Chinese circus routines including Hoops Diving, Lion Dance, Collective Bicycle Skills, Flying Meteors, Foot Juggling with Umbrellas, Female Contortion, and Ladder Balancing Act. The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of over 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.

Tickets are $35. To purchase tickets, call Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460. Single tickets can also be purchased by visiting our website at http://tribecapac.org or by visiting the Box Office at 199 Chambers Street, Tues-Sat from 12PM - 6PM.

BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan's premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.





