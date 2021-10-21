Christina Sajous To Star In SONGS OF THE SERPENT: Introducing World Premiere Excerpts From MEDUSA, A NEW POP OPERA

Songs of the Serpent: Introducing songs from Medusa, a New Pop Opera, will have its world premier presentation on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30pm, with an after party to follow. Secret location details to be revealed upon reservation.

The concert will be directed by Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) and music directed by Dan Pardo (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch; Company at Barrington Stage) featuring songs written by composer David James Boyd (The Groove Factory; My Big Gay Italian Wedding,) and lyricist Erik Ransom (Offie Award recipient for Best Musical for GRINDR The Opera), with creative production by Chad Kessler (The Groove Factory, George Nordstrom: Overtalker.).

The through sung piece is a new look at ancient mythology's most reviled monster told through a new lense and features a modern soundscape that incorporates pop, soul, dance, electronica and gospel influences. The evening will star Christina Sajous (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark; Spongebob; Holler If Ya Hear Me; American Idiot) as Medusa, Badia Farha (School of Rock; Broadway Bounty Hunter) as Athena and PJ Griffith (Rock of Ages; We Will Rock You) as Poseidon, with Christian Brailsford (Broadway Dreams; Cleopatra, the Musical Experience), Christopher Isolano (Rope at Lincoln Center), Alexandra Mazzucchelli (Hallmark's "Christmas Camp") and Debbie Christine Tjong (Red Roses, Green Gold; Rags Parkland).

Doors open at 8:00pm, concert presentation at 8:30pm. There will be a Grecian Goddesses and Mythical Monsters themed after party to follow, featuring a DJ set and ambience performed by the Love Show Dancers. Regalia is welcome and encouraged.

RSVP required rsvpserpentsong@gmail.com. Please join the guest list by October 26th. Admission is complimentary, but limited.

This evening is made possible by NYC CIty Arts the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.