Check Out Upcoming LIZARD TONGUE MEN Performances in August

The performances will take place on August 8th, 15th and 27th.

If you haven't seen an episode of Lizard Tongue Men yet you still have a chance to see it for FREE, live streaming via Zoom on August 8th and 15th @ 9:00pm est. Sign up now and cast your vote for your favorite man at the end of each show. LIZARD TONGUE MEN has two more weekly shows until their final episode titled 'LIZARD TONGUE MEN SPECTACULAR'.

Lizard Creative Productions features four new male talents every Saturday night. Each guy will have a few minutes each to talk to you and show off their unique talents such as touching their nose, and chin, twisting, curling, or making figures with their long tongues! Please note all performances are done remotely.

Lizard Creative Productions welcomes you to their best of the best show titled, 'LIZARD TONGUE MEN SPECTACULAR'. Tonight you will see the men from all over the US that were voted in as the best of each week from July until August! You will watch six men talk about their craziest experiences as they show off their tongue skills for you live on zoom! They will touch their noses and chins with their tongues, do a 360 degree tongue roll, twist, curl, bend their tongues, tie a cherry stem, make shapes, and more. At the end of the show they will ask you to fill out the poll and vote for your favorite man of the night!

Don't miss this final, special episode of Lizard Tongue Men on Thursday August 27, 2020 @ 9:00pm est. Offering registration through paypal for only a $5.00 charge. Limited offer, price will increase after the 15th to $10.00. If you haven't seen the previous shows come and check them out and let them know what you think! They will have a live talkback right after the performance where you will get to speak to the actors live or have them answer questions in the Q and A section.

Sign up here to watch a FREE episode, Register for the Special performance for $5.00 here!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You