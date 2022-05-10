Chain Theatre Announces 99-Seat Theatre and Expansion!

The Chain Theatre has announced their latest expansion at 312 W. 36th Street, now home to theaters and studios on both the 3rd and 4th floor of the building.

The new 99-seat theatre is ADA accessible, includes two separate dressing rooms, a private restroom backstage for talent, large playing space, and full light and sound package.

Set up your personal tour by emailing rentals@chaintheatre.org!

"We are excited to share some incredible news with you, but also see this opportunity as a time for reflection. We were not able to properly celebrate our 10th anniversary in 2020. I had ambitions for that season that would never materialize. Instead, we took the forced breather to focus on our goals and future. The world has changed. I have found myself questioning the role of an artist during this tumultuous time. I've always been inspired by thought-provoking, visceral work that questioned the nature of humanity post-Vietnam. Now that we are arguably living in times where our nation and individuals have that type of distress again, it is important that we don't lose faith. We need to see ourselves and each other. We need to ask and explore the hard questions and truths of life. Art matters.

After the theater shutdown, we've come back with a renewed passion. Last year, we doubled the footprint of our business to include three rehearsal studios, affordably priced. At a time when all other costs are rising, we feel this is crucial to the theatre community. We are now doubling our footprint again with our new 99-seat theatre, 30-seat theatre and additional rehearsal studio. Our future has become clearer and we are planning to be here for a long time. We continue to open up opportunities to produce as part of our organization as well as rent our venues in midtown NYC. Our festivals give access for artists to create and present their show with their own vision. Our productions and play development continue to focus on new work that provokes and challenges an audience for this critical time we are living through.

Chain Theatre has been rapidly growing this year and our team is stronger than ever. 4 theaters. 4 rehearsal studios. Christina Perry (Director of Development), Rick Hamilton (Managing Director), G.D. Kimble (Dramaturg), Greg Cicchino (General Manager), Ella Jane New (Lab Director) have worked tirelessly so the organization not only holds on, but exponentially grows. Our Board has supported our vision throughout this process and I cannot thank them enough for their guidance.

I want to thank so many people who made this possible: Michael Abrams, our Technical Director, has been crucial to implementing thel renovations: his encouragement, craftsmanship, and depth of knowledge made all of this possible. Tim Harris understands the needs of a theater better than almost anyone I know. Brandon Scott Hughes, Emily Frank, Charles Davis, Rafaella Rossi, Laura Clare Brown, David Rey, Lauren Dietzel, Deven Anderson, Caroline Orlando, Marie Dinolan, Rica De Campo and Andrew Dobbie have put in countless hours. Keith Huff, who trusted us with his important new play.

I also want to thank The Barrow Group; specifically Robert Yu Serrell, Seth Barrish, Lee Brock, Porter Pickard, and Blaire O'Leary for being such amazing neighbors and friends to us for years. We hope to continue a legacy of amazing work in this space. You have always inspired us.

Thank you to our renters and teachers who took a chance to create theater and share their stories during these uncertain times. And thank you to our audiences who have ventured back into the theatre or watched us virtually. Without you, where would we be?" - Artistic Director, KIRK GOSTKOWSKI

CHAIN THEATRE is a production company who is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Where audiences can find investment in the work because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. The Chain is a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective. Chain provides opportunities for all New Yorkers to experience challenging subject matter and universal themes. The material chosen focuses on the cyclical nature of history and complexity of the human spirit.

Past productions include the World Premiere of Garbageman by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards). Chain has also collaborated with Tony Award-winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). Past award-winning productions include: Hurlyburly by David Rabe, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Dale Wasserman, and Talk Radio by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is also home to the Chain NYC Film Festival. 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. For more about the Chain Theatre visit www.chaintheatre.org