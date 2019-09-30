Celeste Lanuza Brings THE DESERT ROSE MUSICAL To NYC Fringe

NYC FRINGE BYOV, at The Kraine Theater, presents The Desert Rose Musical on October 27th. Lanuza brings this musical developmental world premiere, revealing the dangerous journey when assimilation compromises one's identity. Challenging realities of multi-dimensional Latinx culture, are overcome through rediscovery of family, love and heritage. Featuring original live music, dynamic choreography and English-Spanish narrative.

Multifaceted Guthrie/Old Globe Theater actress and producer Celeste Lanuza, brings The Desert Rose musical to life as Co-Writer, Co-Composer, Co-Director, Choreographer and lead. The team includes; Broadways A Chorus Line lead and Bayoork Lee's Assistant Director Eddie Gutierrez as Co-Director, previous Hamilton's Samuel Seabury Jose Amor Christensen as a principal, gifted actors Anyssa Navarro and Edgar Lopez, and esteemed musicians Jordan Williams and Michael Odom II. This world premiere developmental production will bring up topics of identity, overcoming discrimination, and embracing heritage. Co-Composer Federico Lanuza, composer for Academy Award nominated film composer In The Name of the People, PBS Film 1492, and The Old Globe Theater brings his finesse to this work. As a NYC International Fringe selected piece, this production features a new score of rock, pop, Spanish bolero, Mexican Norteño, flamenco rumba, and Latin Pop with selected songs currently on Spotify.

Celeste Lanuza in The Desert Rose musical performs at The Kraine Theater (254 West 54th Street) Sunday October 27thh at 7pm. Tickets and information are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-desert-rose-tickets-72120266659

There is a $10 general admission charge for tickets via Eventbrite. Any additional questions may be inquired by emailing info@fringeyc.org

Award winning scholar and actress Celeste Lanuza, is a multidimensional creative and performing Mexican American artist, who is recognized for her captivating presence on stage and her thought provoking eclectic creative work. Celeste is passionately committed to developing collaborative new works that integrate her writing, original live music and dance theatre featuring the beauty of Latinx culture. She bridges the gap between concert, theater and commercial music and dance in her diverse approaches to re-identify perspectives of Latinx culture and Politics of Representation. Lanuza stands for authentic diversity, and is equipped with a versatile background as a producer, director, writer, lead actress, and academic, holding an MFA from the University of California Irvine.

She has directed and produced for the San Diego International Fringe Festival, The Guthrie Theater, the San Diego Repertory, the Fort Worth Opera and University of California Irvine among others. Positive reviews include, "The charismatic Celeste Lanuza is extraordinary" (Broadway World) "Celeste Lanuza gives quite a tour de force [performance]," (Opera Today) and "Celeste Lanuza captivated audiences with a unique work of poetic expression of life in LA...of overcoming life discrimination as a Mexican American" (Yonhap News) among others. Celeste has performed in renowned venues overseas and the US such as La Jolla Playhouse, Radio City Music Hall, San Diego Opera and Arizona Opera. She is a Los Angeles Music Award Nominee and NPR Tiny Desk featured Latinx artist who is excited to make her original theater debut in NYC! Follow Celeste on Instagram @celestelanuzaofficial and www.celestelanuza.comto stay updated with productions of this creative and performing artist. Her compositions are available on all music platforms.





