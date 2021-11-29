Casting Announced for ANDROCLES AND THE LION at St Ignatius Of Antioch

The Resident Acting Company, formed three years ago by members of the Pearl Theater Company, has been producing Play Dates With The RAC throughout the pandemic. They have just announced casting for an upcoming "Script In Hand" live - in person performance of Androcles and the Lion by George Bernard Shaw on December 6th.

Company member Dominic Cuskern will play the earnest, and befuddled Androcles, with Rachel Botchan as his no nonsense wife Magaera. Tabatha Gayle gets the role of Lavinia, a smart and passionate Christian, and opposite her RJ Foster will play The Captain, a Roman who has fallen in love with his very attractive prisoner. Duane Boutte will double as The Centurian and The Keeper. Michael Keyloun will also double as Lentulus and The Editor, and Carine Montbertrand will play both The Lion and Spintho. Terry Layman plays the almighty Caesar, and Daniel Morgan Shelley plays the complex Ferrovius, a fierce man who converts people to Christianity, and also questions his ability to turn the other cheek. Bradford Cover, Artistic Director of The Resident Acting Company, is directing.

This live and in person performance of Androcles and the Lion will be on December 6th at 7PM at St Ignatius of Antioch Church at 552 West End Ave near 87th Street. Tickets available at racnyc.org

NOTE: All audience members will be required to show valid Photo ID and valid proof of full Covid 19 vaccination before entering the church, and will be required to wear appropriate face coverings at all times while in the building in accordance with CDC guidelines.