Cast and Creative Team Set For Titan Theatre Company's JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

Performances begin Friday, December 15th and continue through Saturday, December 23rd.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Cast and Creative Team Set For Titan Theatre Company's JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Tom Mula’s Jacob Marley’S CHRISTMAS CAROL. The production will play a two-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre.

Performances begin Friday, December 15th and continue through Saturday, December 23rd.

Titan has developed a following for its traditional holiday production of A Christmas Carol, which it produced annually for 7 years. Now Titan is back with a new holiday production, but this time with a twist! Jacob Marley’S CHRISTMAS CAROL tells the story of Jacob Marley- who is condemned to a hellish eternity. He’s even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little sprite who thoroughly enjoys their work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Ebenezer Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge’s heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley—in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story— discovers his own.

“We are thrilled to be coming back with a holiday show this season,” said Titan’s Executive Director Alyssa Van Gorder. “Our audiences have always loved our production of A Christmas Carol, and I think they will be equally excited about this show, as it is an innovative take on the beloved classic tale, and equally as magical.”

The highly anticipated production features Lloyd Mulvey as the title character of Jacob Marley, as well as Simran Pal Kaur, Marc D. Lyons and Robert Meksin rounding out the four-person cast.

Alyssa Van Gorder will Direct the production, with Scenic Design by Kyle Higgins, Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Lighting Design by Zack Saunders and live music and sound effects by Luke Santy. Analiese Puzon will be the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets ($25) are available online at Click Here or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on weekends.






